Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito breathes into the jar containing sacred chrism, which is an action that recalls the spirit of God "moving over the face of the waters" at creation (Gn 1:12) and Jesus' resurrection appearance to the disciples in which "he breathed on them and said to them, 'Receive the Holy Spirit.'" (Jn 20:22)
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito gestures during his homily at the chrism Mass April 4, 2023, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens.
Priests stand to renew their commitment to ministry in the Catholic Church during the chrism Mass.
Deacon Marc Gustinelli proclaims the Gospel at the chrism Mass April 4, 2023.
Following the chrism Mass, the bishop poses for photos with students and staff from St. Vincent Ferrer School in Delray Beach.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito presided over the annual chrism Mass, April 4, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens. During the Holy Week liturgy, he blessed the holy oils that will be used for sacramental purposes for the next 12 months throughout the five-county diocese.

Priests currently serving in the diocese renewed their commitment to continue priestly ministry. At the end of the Mass, Bishop Barbarito announced the names of those priests who are celebrating milestone anniversaries of ordination and thanked them for being dedicated to their Catholic communities and building up God’s church.

