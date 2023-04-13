Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito breathes into the jar containing sacred chrism, which is an action that recalls the spirit of God "moving over the face of the waters" at creation (Gn 1:12) and Jesus' resurrection appearance to the disciples in which "he breathed on them and said to them, 'Receive the Holy Spirit.'" (Jn 20:22)
PALM BEACH GARDENS | Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito presided over the annual chrism Mass, April 4, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens. During the Holy Week liturgy, he blessed the holy oils that will be used for sacramental purposes for the next 12 months throughout the five-county diocese.
Priests currently serving in the diocese renewed their commitment to continue priestly ministry. At the end of the Mass, Bishop Barbarito announced the names of those priests who are celebrating milestone anniversaries of ordination and thanked them for being dedicated to their Catholic communities and building up God’s church.
Priests honored at the chrism Mass were:
1 YEAR
Father Daniel Donohue
Father Armando León
5 YEARS
Father Frank D’Amato
Father Daniel Daza-Jaller
Holy Cross Father Nghiep Pham
10 YEARS
Father Dominic Buckley
Father Michael Cairnes
Father Pierre-Soul Estefont
Father Dennis Gonzales
Father Fredy Mendez Lopez
Father George Nursey
Father Chamindra Williams
15 YEARS
Father Andrew Brierley
Carmelite Father Christopher Iannizzotto
Father Elifete St. Fort
20 YEARS
Father Jean-Quesnel Delvard
Father David Downey
Father James Molgano, pastor emeritus
Father Raciel Treviño
25 YEARS
Father Brian Flanagan, pastor emeritus
Father Ducasse François
Father D. Brian Horgan
Father Ambrose Kadambukatt
Opus Dei Father Juan Velez
30 YEARS
Father Thomas Barrett
Father Timothy Canaan
Father Jaime Dorado
Archimandrite Gabriel Ghanoum, Basilian Salvatorian Order
