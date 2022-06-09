John Carroll High School — class of 2022 Jun 9, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce class of 2022 valedictorian Erika Malits and salutatorian Cole Dubon. John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce class of 2022 includes 83 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.Shane Douglas AdlerBrandon Alexander AliagaWyatt Cordel AlsdorfSarah Asem Al -TurkGabriella Marie BasileSpencer Benjamin BerkunEthan Edward BlackwellKellen Jackson BlackwellKaley Anna BrancaccioKai Ashton BryantNathaniel David CannonJack Alexander CarlonRafael Enrique CarrasqueroShivani ChaubeJoanna Glenise ChicasTaylor Madison CiufoElla Claire ClarkBenjamin Jose CrowleyKenna Rose DeflorioRylee Cynthia DefrancescoKate Isabel DiazPryscalina DouzableCole Daniel DubonGrace Morgan FeeCalid Armond FrancisKathryn Elizabeth FrenchSpencer Peyton FriedbergDrew Allen GaleGrant Edwin GiloolyEric John GogginRachel Renee GordonCooper McKay GrimesGranitte Lyn GrunerWilliam Conrad GuettlerMason Stephen GundryDylan Lee HagerGrace Elizabeth HamiltonDarius John HashemzadehGiuliana Corinne HealyIsabella HernandezJessica Marie HinesKayla Elizabeth HoroszkoMaggie Sullivan JonesRoman Kayne JonesEgan Elwood KeelerEgan Elwood KeelerAmy Katherine KenneySophia Ann KnowlesAshton Lex LaliconMatthew Richmond LeachThomas Garner LeachDongin LeeRaimundo Felix LopezErika Kate MalitsRylie Elizabeth MaroneNicholas Beau MeltzerCody James MenkeCaleb Stephen MillerJenny Ann MillerWilliam Eston MitchellSamantha Abigail MullinsArmani Keyshawn NewtonDelaney Morgan O’NeillHayley Jeanne PeperDylan Arthur PerezPaige Marie PewonskiHailee Jeane RicksRyan Michael RosenbergCayli Jean RussoSteffano Ivan Segovia-PalaciosJennifer Marie SharrAnna Elizabeth SmithLily Madelyn SteelePrinceAlbert Jeron StrachanRichard Maurice TehasseNemo ThomasMahi Zahir TibertGabriel Alfredo UrrutiaLuke John VillaTrey Dean VititoeMorgan James WillsAngel Joshua WydraConnor Joseph Zrallack Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Valedictorian Salutatorian Sport Senior Class Fort Pierce John Carroll High School Class List James Elizabeth University Education Law Marie Ann Stephen Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Editions Florida Catholic MediaTo view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left. Subscribe now. Have the weekly Florida Catholic - Palm Beach e-Edition delivered right to your inbox. Cancel at any time. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Florida Catholic - Palm Beach e-Edition (Weekly) Please enter a valid email address. Subscribe Manager Subscribe Subscribe for free news alertsClick the button below to sign up for any of our available e-mailed news alerts. Sign up Trending Pope praises wrinkles, criticizes obsession with looking 'forever young' Philadelphia teens share insider view of gun violence, issues that drive it Meet nine of the diocese’s future deacons New annotation of ancient text on dying fails to fill today's acute need 2 men ordained to the priesthood
