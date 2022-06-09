John Carroll 2022 val and sal

John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce class of 2022 valedictorian Erika Malits and salutatorian Cole Dubon.

John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce class of 2022 includes 83 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.

Shane Douglas Adler

Brandon Alexander Aliaga

Wyatt Cordel Alsdorf

Sarah Asem Al -Turk

Gabriella Marie Basile

Spencer Benjamin Berkun

Ethan Edward Blackwell

Kellen Jackson Blackwell

Kaley Anna Brancaccio

Kai Ashton Bryant

Nathaniel David Cannon

Jack Alexander Carlon

Rafael Enrique Carrasquero

Shivani Chaube

Joanna Glenise Chicas

Taylor Madison Ciufo

Ella Claire Clark

Benjamin Jose Crowley

Kenna Rose Deflorio

Rylee Cynthia Defrancesco

Kate Isabel Diaz

Pryscalina Douzable

Cole Daniel Dubon

Grace Morgan Fee

Calid Armond Francis

Kathryn Elizabeth French

Spencer Peyton Friedberg

Drew Allen Gale

Grant Edwin Gilooly

Eric John Goggin

Rachel Renee Gordon

Cooper McKay Grimes

Granitte Lyn Gruner

William Conrad Guettler

Mason Stephen Gundry

Dylan Lee Hager

Grace Elizabeth Hamilton

Darius John Hashemzadeh

Giuliana Corinne Healy

Isabella Hernandez

Jessica Marie Hines

Kayla Elizabeth Horoszko

Maggie Sullivan Jones

Roman Kayne Jones

Egan Elwood Keeler

Egan Elwood Keeler

Amy Katherine Kenney

Sophia Ann Knowles

Ashton Lex Lalicon

Matthew Richmond Leach

Thomas Garner Leach

Dongin Lee

Raimundo Felix Lopez

Erika Kate Malits

Rylie Elizabeth Marone

Nicholas Beau Meltzer

Cody James Menke

Caleb Stephen Miller

Jenny Ann Miller

William Eston Mitchell

Samantha Abigail Mullins

Armani Keyshawn Newton

Delaney Morgan O’Neill

Hayley Jeanne Peper

Dylan Arthur Perez

Paige Marie Pewonski

Hailee Jeane Ricks

Ryan Michael Rosenberg

Cayli Jean Russo

Steffano Ivan Segovia-Palacios

Jennifer Marie Sharr

Anna Elizabeth Smith

Lily Madelyn Steele

PrinceAlbert Jeron Strachan

Richard Maurice Tehasse

Nemo Thomas

Mahi Zahir Tibert

Gabriel Alfredo Urrutia

Luke John Villa

Trey Dean Vititoe

Morgan James Wills

Angel Joshua Wydra

Connor Joseph Zrallack

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.