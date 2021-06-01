John Carroll Val Sal 2021

John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce class of 2021 includes 87 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.

Jenna Rose Ageeb

Joseph Charles Ageeb

Jay Fredrick Allen II

Alexander Joseph Alonzo

Samantha Taylor Askin

Lamecia Angel Mahogany Atkins-Griffin

Caroline Sofia Ball

Sebastian Rodrigo Barrientos

Willer Marly Benjamin

Kaitlyn Nicole Blanton

Bryce Robert Borland

Aidan Joseph Bowman

Bradley Owen Brown II

Casen Steele Brugnone

Braden Christopher Calise

Natalia Isabel Callejas Gurdian

Summer Rae Chandler

Julia Connell Cheyne

Katherine Kelly Cheyne

Caleb Henry Cobb

Trevor Alexander Colton

Connor William Cook

Anthony Joseph Dinardi

Awins Estinvil

Joseph Daniel Fanizzi

Mya Jade Fasnacht

Kayla Ann Fitzgerald

Douglas Filippone

James Evan Stuart Gagliano

Marcos Gamboa

Hailey Ann Gessner

Sean Ryan Ginter

Casey Dillon Gudger

Douglas David Hager

James Joseph Harpring II

Jensen McLane Hicks

Dkotah AustinDale Hyder

Gabriel Andres Irizarry-Ortiz

Malachi Joseph Jean

Julia Claire Jessup

Noviyon Tarrell Johnson

Amy Jo-Lynn Kutzler

Da’Shon Omari Lewis

Jonathan Klayton Lippard 

Brianna Mya Maldonado

Leslie De Las Mercedes Marcio

Chase Clark Martin

Alana Geraldine Marie McFarlane

Michaela Christina Miller

Gabriel Shawn Morin

Gavin Yoshitani Nagy

Christian John Negherbon

Sara Jane Newnham

Michael Gabriel Nobregas

Triston Lee O’Berry

Julia Marie O’Leary

Ayla Georgianna Pate-Fajardo

Wisly Jean Pierre

Niko Dominic Piette

Noema Pinchinat

Julian John Ramos

Hannah Leigh Rankin

Kendall Elizabeth Raym

Jillian Eileen Remsen

Johanna Nicole Rizo

Broderick Lee Rohrbough

Alex Diego Rojas

Anisa Nadia Romelien

Julia Anne Schrot

Marie Claire Sciara

Olivia Stanton Scott

Tyler Joseph Scott

Samuel Edward Sirak

Nicholas Anthony Siringo

Paiten Andrew Springsteen

Greyson Kendall Taylor

Jason Daniel Taylor

Dominic James Toth

Carlos David Vega

Michael Joseph Vogt

Siobhan Catherine Walsh

Logan Michael Watson

Andrew David Ward

Lauren Kathleen White

Matthew Craig Wilkinson

Tatum Rose Willmot

Leah Nicole Winsker

