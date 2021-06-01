John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce class of 2021 includes 87 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.
Jenna Rose Ageeb
Joseph Charles Ageeb
Jay Fredrick Allen II
Alexander Joseph Alonzo
Samantha Taylor Askin
Lamecia Angel Mahogany Atkins-Griffin
Caroline Sofia Ball
Sebastian Rodrigo Barrientos
Willer Marly Benjamin
Kaitlyn Nicole Blanton
Bryce Robert Borland
Aidan Joseph Bowman
Bradley Owen Brown II
Casen Steele Brugnone
Braden Christopher Calise
Natalia Isabel Callejas Gurdian
Summer Rae Chandler
Julia Connell Cheyne
Katherine Kelly Cheyne
Caleb Henry Cobb
Trevor Alexander Colton
Connor William Cook
Anthony Joseph Dinardi
Awins Estinvil
Joseph Daniel Fanizzi
Mya Jade Fasnacht
Kayla Ann Fitzgerald
Douglas Filippone
James Evan Stuart Gagliano
Marcos Gamboa
Hailey Ann Gessner
Sean Ryan Ginter
Casey Dillon Gudger
Douglas David Hager
James Joseph Harpring II
Jensen McLane Hicks
Dkotah AustinDale Hyder
Gabriel Andres Irizarry-Ortiz
Malachi Joseph Jean
Julia Claire Jessup
Noviyon Tarrell Johnson
Amy Jo-Lynn Kutzler
Da’Shon Omari Lewis
Jonathan Klayton Lippard
Brianna Mya Maldonado
Leslie De Las Mercedes Marcio
Chase Clark Martin
Alana Geraldine Marie McFarlane
Michaela Christina Miller
Gabriel Shawn Morin
Gavin Yoshitani Nagy
Christian John Negherbon
Sara Jane Newnham
Michael Gabriel Nobregas
Triston Lee O’Berry
Julia Marie O’Leary
Ayla Georgianna Pate-Fajardo
Wisly Jean Pierre
Niko Dominic Piette
Noema Pinchinat
Julian John Ramos
Hannah Leigh Rankin
Kendall Elizabeth Raym
Jillian Eileen Remsen
Johanna Nicole Rizo
Broderick Lee Rohrbough
Alex Diego Rojas
Anisa Nadia Romelien
Julia Anne Schrot
Marie Claire Sciara
Olivia Stanton Scott
Tyler Joseph Scott
Samuel Edward Sirak
Nicholas Anthony Siringo
Paiten Andrew Springsteen
Greyson Kendall Taylor
Jason Daniel Taylor
Dominic James Toth
Carlos David Vega
Michael Joseph Vogt
Siobhan Catherine Walsh
Logan Michael Watson
Andrew David Ward
Lauren Kathleen White
Matthew Craig Wilkinson
Tatum Rose Willmot
Leah Nicole Winsker
