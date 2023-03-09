Band Called

Deacon Andre Boucher, right, with his bandmates, Paul Marcucci on percussion and keyboards, and Heather Sharp, fellow St. Andrew parishioner, who plays guitar and sings in the band Called.

Deacon Andre Boucher of St. Andrew Parish in Stuart sings and plays bass guitar in the band Called, which just produced an album of 10 original songs and one cover of "Via Dolorosa."

STUART | The musical ministry of Deacon Andre Boucher, who serves St. Andrew Parish in Stuart, and his band Called were formed last year to evangelize with melodies tied to Scripture. Now, the band is reaching a worldwide audience with music and video on several media outlets.

The band consists of three musicians: St. Andrew parishioner Heather Sharp on guitar and vocals, Paul Marcucci on percussion and keyboards, and Deacon Boucher on bass and vocals.

