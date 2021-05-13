DELRAY BEACH | Lisa Gustinelli, the IT administrator and educational technology specialist at St. Vincent Ferrer School in Delray Beach, was recently selected as one of 26 educators for the 2021 Cohort of HP Teaching Fellows.
The fellowship is a part of Digital Promise’s Reinvent the Classroom initiative, which is a collaboration with HP, Microsoft and Intel, and presents three programs that celebrate powerful teaching and learning with technology. These are the HP Teaching Fellows, HP Spotlight Schools, and Learning Studios.
“I can see how the committee chose Mrs. Gustinelli as an HP Teaching Fellow,” said Denise O’Loughlin, principal. “She is the model of what their program stands for and a true blessing to our school and community. Mrs. Gustinelli has a passion for creating powerful, authentic, personally relevant learning experiences that challenge students and encourage collaboration, inquiry and student reflection, while leveraging technology and software.”
HP Teaching Fellows selected for the program become part of a network of like-minded educators who desire to deepen their understanding of powerful learning through free professional education with Digital Promise. HP Teaching Fellows also present their learnings at national conferences and virtual events. By sharing what they’ve learned, they advocate for reinventing the classroom and inspire others with their creativity and passion for this work.
Gustinelli said because Digital Promise was created with the mission to accelerate innovation in education and improve opportunities to learn, their website is one of her go-to instructional technologist resource sites. She previously received a grant from HP for a course she created on Social Entrepreneurship and Design Thinking in 2011.
“For our students at St. Vincent Ferrer, I’m excited to be delving into Artificial Intelligence (AI). I received a grant from ISTE and GM to teach AI and integrate it into the curriculum. Students are eager to learn how Siri and Alexa work,” she said. “I am also very involved in Arizona State University’s initiative to acquire ubiquitous broadband access to close the ‘homework gap’ so that all students can learn at school and home.”
Gustinelli is currently working with students in her Design Thinking elective on a project that supports migrant children at Hope Rural School in Belle Glade, teaching them to solve problems using Robotics, Coding, and Minecraft.
“Our students write and teach technology-rich lessons by sharing videos and collaborating over Zoom with the classes there,” she stated.
“Students have also been researching solutions to solve our local ocean pollution problems,” Gustinelli shared. “They reached out to conservation organizations to identify the most significant need, define the problem, brainstorm solutions, and design and print 3D prototypes of their ocean and beach cleanup models.”
To learn more about St. Vincent Ferrer School, visit stvfschool.org or call 561-278-3868. Follow the school on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SVFVikings.
