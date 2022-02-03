PALM BEACH GARDENS | The public is invited to become enrolled in the brown scapular at an investiture 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9993 N. Military Trail. The event is sponsored by Knights of Columbus Palm Beach Gardens Council 6988.
The brown scapular is a Catholic sacramental that consists of two small pieces of brown or dark cloth connected with ribbons and worn over the shoulders, with one piece of cloth in the front and one in the back.
Wearing of a brown scapular is part of the habit of the Carmelite order, which is why the investiture enrolls laypeople in the Confraternity of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
The origin of the scapular is an alleged Marian apparition experienced by St. Simon Stock on July 16, 1251. In the vision, Mary said, “Take this scapular; it shall be a sign of salvation, a protection in danger and a pledge of peace. Whosoever dies wearing this scapular shall not suffer eternal fire.”
Popes through the years have encouraged the wearing of the brown scapular, including Gregory XIII, Clement VII, St. Pius V, St. Pius X and St. John Paul II.
Father Gavin Badway, cathedral rector, will preside at the ceremony on the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes. Those who have been wearing the brown scapular, but have not been invested in the confraternity, are invited, along with anyone who wants to understand the devotion and begin wearing the scapular.
Current members of the confraternity are asked to attend and welcome new members. Brown Scapulars will be provided. There is no cost to participate, but free-will donations are appreciated.
Registration is required. Contact Costante Salvador at 561-762-5415 or costante.salvador@outlook.com.
