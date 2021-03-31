Palm Beach Gardens | Each day around the world, the Eucharist is celebrated “for the praise and glory of (God’s) name, for our good and the good of all his holy church” (Roman Missal, The Order of Mass, no. 29). Every Eucharistic celebration is of great importance to the life of the Church, as it is a sacramental representation of the Paschal sacrifice of Christ, which we commemorate in a special way during the Holy Triduum.
However, there are particular liturgies in the year that are of unique importance and heightened solemnity. Some of these, at a universal Church level, while others at a national, diocesan, and/or parochial one. An annual liturgy which is of particular importance at the diocesan level is the Chrism Mass. This Mass traditionally takes place on the morning of Holy Thursday (there is technically no morning “daily Mass” on this day; rather, the Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper, celebrated in the evening, is the Mass of the day). For pastoral reasons, most dioceses transfer the celebration of the Chrism Mass to a different day during Holy Week; in our diocese, it usually celebrated on Tuesday.
This Mass contains two aspects which have “great pedagogical value for the Christian community,” which José Aldazábal stated in his La celebración de la Semana Santa, are the consecration of the holy chrism and the blessing of the oils, and the sense of ecclesial communion. The former reminds us the importance of the chrism and the oils in our sacramental lives, and the special graces which they bring about.
Moreover, the presence of this rite of consecration and blessing within the Eucharistic sacrifice reminds us of the centrality of the Eucharist within the entire sacramental life of the Church. On the other hand, the presence of the majority of the clergy in union with their bishop, who ordinarily presides this celebration, along with the participation of the laity shows forth a great sense of ecclesial communion, especially at the diocesan level. This is one of the only Masses in the year where all the priests of the diocese are encouraged to participate in union with the bishop. In this way, it is a “manifestation of the priests’ communion with their bishop” (Roman Missal, The Chrism Mass, no. 4).
Furthermore, in 1969, at the proposal of the Congregation of the Clergy, the renewal of the priestly promises was added to the rite of the Mass. Through this renewal, the priests reassert their commitment to their bishop, their diocese, the universal Church and ultimately God. This also reminds us that, along with the many mysteries which the Church celebrates on Holy Thursday, She also celebrates “the anniversary of that day when Christ our lord conferred his priesthood on his Apostles and on us (the bishop and the priests there present)” (Roman Missal, The Chrism Mass, no. 9).
On a personal level, this Mass is of great importance to me as a priest. It is a reminder to me that I am part of something bigger. It reminds me that I do not possess the gift of the priesthood by myself or for myself. This is a gift which I have received through my bishop, who possesses the fullness of the Priesthood of Jesus Christ, in union with my brother priests, and for the sake of the people of God. Last year, during the COVID-19 shutdown, it was unfortunate that only a small number of priests were able to be present for the Chrism Mass. In the spirit of this liturgy, though, I was able to gather with a few of my brother priests and together we participated with the bishop through livestream. This was a moment of solidarity; both with our bishop and the priests of our diocese, and also with the faithful, who for weeks could only participate in the Mass in this way.
Last year’s “fast” from being present at the Chrism Mass made this year all that more joyful. This liturgical celebration truly brings to life the words of the psalmist: “How good and how pleasant it is when brothers live in unity! (Psalm 133). What a blessing it was to have been able to gather with a great number of my brother priests on March 30 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola for the Chrism Mass. Together with our bishop, we celebrate the gift of our priestly vocation, a vocation that exists “for the praise and glory of [God’s] name, for our good and the good of all his holy church.”
Father Daniel Daza-Jaller is the director of vocations and seminarians for the Diocese of Palm Beach.