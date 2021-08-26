On the weekend of Aug. 21, Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry and School of Christian Formation, and as part of the pastoral plan and the initiatives of the USCCB, organized a training for family leaders: couples, grandparents, single-parents, called “Forming Ministers of God’s Love” developed by Dr. Dora Tobar, director of Family and Hispanic Ministry for the Diocese of LaFayette, Indiana.
Hundreds of Spanish-speaking participants attended from two dozen parishes and gathered at St. Anastasia Parish in Fort Pierce and Mary Immaculate Parish in West Palm Beach.
In a spirit of welcome, the Forming Ministers of God’s Love introduction video presents Tobar. Married with two children, she holds a doctorate in dogmatic theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. With more than 35 years of practical experience as a theologian and pastoral minister, she teaches at university and parish levels, directing spiritual retreats.
“Spiritual salvation starts at home,” said Tobar, where parents are missionary disciples to each other and their children, making home the “place for an encounter with Christ.”
Tobar knows today’s parents – including single parent homes – need practical tools to help them. Her emphasis on emotional ministry comes from a deep sense of contact from a counselor’s perspective.
Tobar led the in-person formation workshop, Ministers of God’s Love: Catholic Parenting in the Domestic Church. As a consultant for family pastoral programs at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, she travels to promote the Gospel message of God’s love and its transforming power to change people. She is co-author of the “Catholic Faith and Family Bible” (Spanish Version), and editor and co-author of the USCCB website www.portumatrimonio.org.
In a world filled with spiritual landmines, the task of parenting children needs a foundation built on the Word of God. Tobar’s program lays out a strategy for parents challenged by 21st century philosophies and technologies.
“Family becomes a sacred space where children learn to love themselves, love God and serve others and learn Christian values,” she said. Parents discover ways to develop their child’s unique gifting and personality. Bringing such a program to our diocese strengthens the adults’ connection to the sacraments and scriptures.
The two-year program is arranged by thematic units in weekly one-hour sessions, concluding with a celebration led by a pastor or deacon, crafted by participants and focused on an aspect of the liturgy. Reflection points and church teaching add to the rich offering that also incorporates liturgy of the Word and penitential prayers to heal childhood wounds and forgiving offenders.
Tobar wrote the program to meet the needs of family spiritual development. Designed to show parents how to make home life a true domestic church, where God’s love strengthens the marriage relationship in order to nourish children, the group study guide focuses on God’s Word to activate spiritual principles in the quest for emotional balance and spiritual maturity that adds to communal life within the parish.
God’s guiding presence was captured throughout the encounter, as participants were led by Tobar in corporate sharing, prayer and readings that fostered discussion. Co-facilitators Father Duván Bermúdez, Director of Hispanic Ministry and School of Christian Formation for the diocese and Angélica Aguilera, coordinator for the ministry were liaisons to parishes with Hispanic communities.
Making the discipleship program meaningful to families opens common ground to share similar struggles. Over 60 people attended the Saturday session at St. Anastasia church with another 150 at Mary Immaculate church.
In order to present the program to as many trainees as possible, the Diocesan Services Appeal of the Diocese of Palm Beach found a sponsor to provide funding for the materials in Spanish totaling nearly $4,000.
One participant stood out: 11 year-old Cristina Martinez, a 6th grade student at Oslo Middle School in Vero Beach and a parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Sebastian. When asked what her faith meant to her, she confidently said it provides a “bigger bond with my family.” The third daughter of four girls, she accompanied her mother. “Sometimes I wish I had a brother,” she giggled, but was firm about her future vocation. “Faith is very important because when I grow up, I want to be a nun with my whole heart,” she stated. “I am looking forward to it.”
Tobar stressed the sessions are not so much a class but “encounters among people travelling together on the path of faith.” Neither is there a teacher because Christ is the preeminent conductor through God’s word. The groups grow naturally in their encounter with Christ and through fellowship.
As author of the program, she divided year one into a three-step approach: see the present (sharing experiences and challenges), enlighten lives (personal reflection on God’s message) and live according to the Word (decide together, as a couple, how to apply God’s guidance). The lessons are in simple to understand language. All that is needed are the Disciples of Christ (Year 1) and The Eucharistic Community (Year 2) participant guide books and the Program Coordinator Guide.
Jesus’ greatest desire was to reconcile humanity to the Father. His love story to us throughout the ages defines our salvation and role we play in evangelization. It is only fitting that the Ministers of God’s Love workshops are being launched in the year dedicated to St. Joseph, the earthly father of our Lord. Ministering God’s love solidifies our ability to share His unconditional love to the world.
Since the program’s inception, Tobar quantified the community impact in the number of marriages that have been saved, domestic violence was reduced, abortions were fewer and more applicants for vocations were submitted as a result of this ministry. All involved are eager to grow this ministry here.
Lead families are recruited to be trained to publicize, organize and implement the program.
United in a single faith expression, Forming Ministers of God’s Love content is organized by thematic segments, following a plotline of salvation from creation to redemption, putting each family’s historic place within God’s plan for their lives. Inviting everyone to walk together, a celebration is held at the end of the year, which formalizes their corporate spiritual growth. Actionable outcomes move participants into the community with greater involvement in parish life.
To learn about either version of Forming Ministers of God’s Love (English or Spanish), contact Angélica Aguilera, Hispanic Ministry and School of Christian Formation Coordinator at 561.775.9544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.