PALM BEACH GARDENS | Holy Week is a busy time at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9993 N. Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens, and every parish. Below is a schedule of cathedral events planned to commemorate the harrowing journey of Jesus from exaltation to the cross and resurrection.
April 1-2: Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord: Saturday vigil, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, 7, 8:30, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. (Spanish) and 5 p.m.
April 4: 11 a.m. Chrism Mass, during which holy oils are blessed by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito and priests renew their vows.
April 4: 7:30 p.m. Tenebrae service with Father Gavin Badway, cathedral rector, and reflection on “the Seven Last Words of Christ.”
April 6: Holy Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper, followed by Eucharistic adoration until 10 p.m.
April 7: Good Friday, noon Living Stations of the Cross, main hall of the Family Life Center. Good Friday is also a day of fast and abstinence in the Catholic Church, in which the faithful refrain from eating meat, starting at age 14, and limit themselves to one full meal and two lighter meals. The obligation to fast is for people ages 18-59, except those with a medical condition in which fasting may be harmful.
April 7: 3 p.m. Good Friday service.
April 7: 6 p.m. bilingual Stations of the Cross.
April 8: 10 a.m. blessing of baskets.
April 8: 7:30 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass with Bishop Barbarito.
April 9: Easter Sunday Masses celebrating the resurrection of the Lord: 7, 8:30, 10:30 a.m.; 10:45 a.m. in the Family Life Center’s main hall with contemporary music; 12:30 p.m. in Spanish.
