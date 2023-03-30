Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

We recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the election of Pope Francis as the Vicar of Christ. A good deal of attention was given to this anniversary and the many matters of which Pope Francis has spoken, as well to the many matters he has given attention to during these years. Of the many sayings for which Pope Francis is known, one of them is his speaking about the Church going to the periphery to listen to and to take care of the most neglected and forgotten in society. Going to the periphery has been a constant theme of the pope, and he has also referred to God as going to the periphery in taking on human nature. The pope has emphasized how Jesus has always gone out to the peripheries.

As we celebrate Holy Week, Pope Francis’ reminder of the periphery is a good one to keep before us. Indeed, God truly has gone to the periphery, and we commemorate it this week. He became one of us in the Person of Jesus Christ and gave His life in the periphery of death on the cross in order that we might have life. There is no periphery that we face in life in which God is not with us. Because of this, we are able to go to the periphery of God Himself in the Resurrection of Christ and find life and joy, as He has given them to us, so that we might be one with Him.

