PLB Religious 3

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito elevates the Blessed Sacrament during Benediction at the conclusion a Eucharistic Holy Hour and renewal of vows Feb. 6, 2022, at Mary Immaculate Church in West Palm Beach.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  The Office of Hispanic Ministry will present a series of 18 Thursday evening Eucharistic holy hours from February through May at parishes throughout the Diocese of Palm Beach. Each prayer service will begin at 7 p.m., in Spanish unless noted otherwise. 

The series is to answer the call of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to initiate a National Eucharistic Revival “to restore understanding and devotion to this great mystery here in the United States by helping us renew our worship of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist,” according to the conference.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.