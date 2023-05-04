Angels presentation

Father Albert Dello Russo speaks during his presentation on angels April 30, 2023.
Angels presentation

Nearly 200 people attended Father Albert Dello Russo's talk about angels, sponsored by the St. Ignatius Women's Guild.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  All 12 main world religions believe in the existence of some type of angels, said Father Albert Dello Russo, and studies have found that eight out of 10 people believe in the celestial beings. Even though many accept them as fact, there is not a lot of understanding about what they are and why they exist.

Father Dello Russo, chancellor of the Diocese of Palm Beach and a canon lawyer, gave a presentation on angels April 30 in the Family Life Center at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola. His talk, attended by nearly 200 people, was sponsored by the St. Ignatius Women’s Guild.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.