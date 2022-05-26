Editor’s note: This monthly series looks at the many programs that are financially supported by the Diocesan Services Appeal in the Diocese of Palm Beach. Donations to the DSA stay local, financing 47 Catholic initiatives within our five counties. The funding protects the most vulnerable among us, from the unborn child to the elderly, provides food for those who are hungry, sustains our Catholic schools, supports seminarians preparing for the priesthood and much more. This installment in the series explores the diocesan Hispanic ministry programs.
PALM BEACH GARDENS | With the large Hispanic/Latino population in the Diocese of Palm Beach, Father Duván Bermúdez and his Office of Hispanic Ministry are busy serving the diverse needs of their flock. They are able to do that because of parishioners’ generous support of the Diocesan Services Appeal.
Approximately 30 of the 53 parishes/missions in the diocese, along with the San Juan Diego Pastoral Center in Fort Pierce, have active Hispanic groups, and of those, about 25 have people — parish liaisons — who coordinate information and activities with the direction of Father Bermúdez. Through communication with the liaisons, he is able to reach each parish.
“I have two liaisons in each parish. They are my contacts,” he said.
The largest, most popular program of his office is the School of Christian Formation, which celebrated the graduation of 84 students May 11, 2022. The school offers an overview of the Catholic faith for adults interested in ministry and evangelization.
“We have a great number of teachers, almost 70 teachers in English and Spanish. So, we pay them every year,” Father Bermúdez said. “An example this year for the School of Christian Formation, we spent almost $60,000 to pay the teachers because every year we have 130 class sessions. We pay all the teachers for that, and the DSA helps us with that. “With Encuentro every year, all of our parishes with active Hispanic ministry groups participate, and we can celebrate this encounter because the DSA helps us” in preparing promotional materials, food, music and speakers, he said.
In addition, every year the Hispanic Ministry Office presents special seminars and workshops on liturgical music, catechesis and a silent retreat, which is set for Aug. 5-7, 2022, at the Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center in North Palm Beach. More than 20 people are already registered.
“Almost 70 people participate in the retreat, and we give $50 for each participant to attend because the cost is $250 and sometimes our people don’t have all of the money,” Father Bermúdez said. “Our office supports them with $50. You can multiply 50 times 70. It’s a lot of money. Again, the DSA is a good support for that.”
Another service offered by his office is the Nuevo Horizone program, which is an annual retreat for those who are coping with loss through divorce, separation or death.
Because of the active and growing number of Hispanic/Latino young adults, the Office of Hispanic Ministry has a special outreach to them, with Father Jaime Dorado providing activities. At this year’s Easter sunrise Mass at Carlin Park in Jupiter, which the young adults organized, the Hispanic Ministry Office paid for the music, stage and other items.
“I appreciate the people who donate in our diocese for the DSA because, through their charity and support, we can do special programs in our Office of Hispanic Ministry and our School of Christian Formation,” Father Bermúdez said.
Thanks to the generosity of Diocesan Services Appeal donors, the Hispanic ministry programs are supported by the Diocese of Palm Beach. The faithful’s participation in the appeal is a vital part of the diocese’s ability to provide these services. For more information about the diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/hispanic-ministry/. For details on the DSA and how to donate, go to www.DiocesePB/DSA.
