PALM BEACH GARDENS | In his apostolic letter Patris Corde, Pope Francis invites the whole Church to celebrate a year in honor of St. Joseph, the Patron of the Universal Church.
The pope encourages faithful to ask for St. Joseph’s constant intercession and protection of the whole Church, a directive that has inspired the Office of Hispanic Ministry of the Diocese of Palm Beach to host special holy hours at different parishes throughout the diocese.
“Through these holy hours, our community can come together as a family and implore St. Joseph for his constant intercession,” said Father Duvan Bermudez, director of Hispanic Ministry.
Father Bermudez explained that in the letter, the Holy Father explores seven virtues and characteristics of St. Joseph. At each holy hour, Father Bermudez plans to preach on these topics as a way to share with the Hispanic community the role St. Joseph plays in the Church and daily faith life.
“For March’s topic, we’ll explore St. Joseph as the obedient father. When the angel appeared to St. Joseph in his dream bringing him the news of Mary’s conception and revealing to him that he must flee to Egypt, Joseph obeyed. His entire life, Joseph remained steadfast to the Lord and did as he commanded.”
He continued, “Joseph was an example to Jesus of obedience. We take this example too, as Christians, especially during Lent. Have we obeyed God in our lives? How can we take the opportunity this Lent to be more like Joseph?”
At the holy hour, Father Bermudez leads participants to pray for priests—the spiritual fathers of the faith community — and the healing of families and their intentions.
“In the Eucharist, we visit the Lord Jesus and ask for his peace and the healing of broken families struggling so much during these challenging times,” he said.
In addition to adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Father Bermudez also leads the faithful in the Consecration to St. Joseph, followed by a prayer service that includes silent prayer, meditation and music.
In order to follow all CDC protocols, seating at the holy hours is limited, facial coverings must be worn and social distancing maintained. The holy hour is also live streamed on Facebook @DiocesePBHispanicMinistry, broadcast on Radio La Divina Misericordia and on Radio Católica Online TV.