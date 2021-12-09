PALM BEACH GARDENS | With the foster father of Jesus as their guide, the faithful throughout the Diocese of Palm Beach have been observing the Year of St. Joseph in 2021. On Dec. 2, the Office of Hispanic Ministry concluded a special year of holy hours with a Mass at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito concelebrated the liturgy with several priests involved with ministry to Spanish-speaking people in the diocese. The homilist for the evening was Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry.
In December 2020, Pope Francis proclaimed a year dedicated to St. Joseph, saying, “St. Joseph reminds us that those who appear hidden or in the shadows can play an incomparable role in the history of salvation.” The year marked the 150th anniversary of St. Joseph being declared patron of the universal church.
In his homily, Father Bermúdez put special emphasis on four words: promise, covenant, faith and obedience. God promised to send his son into the world, and St. Joseph obeyed God and took Mary into his home, he said.
“In the Gospel, we heard how the angel announced to Joseph, ‘Please, do not be afraid to take Mary as your wife.’ St. Joseph was an example of faith in the promise and obedience,” Father Bermúdez said. “And also, we as a diocese, we need to live in this special promise in faith and obey God through our mission.”
During the Year of St. Joseph, the Hispanic Ministry Office’s holy hours were held at parishes in the diocese that included prayer, Scripture readings, music, consecration to St. Joseph, Eucharistic adoration and Benediction. Parishes that hosted the events included St. Peter in Jupiter, St. Helen, Vero Beach, St. Luke, Palm Springs, St. Jude, Boca Raton, Sacred Heart, Okeechobee, Holy Cross, Indiantown, St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, St. Mark, Boynton Beach, and St. Ann, West Palm Beach.
Many parishioners attended multiple holy hours as part of the observance. Maria Hernandez, of St. Rita Parish in Wellington, said the holy hours she went to in Boca Raton and West Palm Beach gave her a feeling of peace that she credits to St. Joseph’s intercession.
“To me, it’s something new that I’m learning in my faith because growing up no one ever spoke about St. Joseph,” she said after the cathedral Mass. “So, to me this was new, and all the nice things you hear about him that he intercedes for us.”
Hernandez said it was wonderful to see so many families with children at the Mass and holy hours. It gives you hope to know that many Catholic households are thriving even though some others are disintegrating with all the negative influences in the world, she said.
“If you can ever go to another Holy Hour, that’s the best. You wish you could sit there and not leave. If you come there with any problems or anything, you can leave them there and go home peacefully,” Hernandez said.
Her friend, Areani de Leon of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Parish in Royal Palm Beach, attended six or seven of the holy hours. “When I’m with the Lord, praying with him, in silence, that’s the best place. That’s the best thing we can do.”
They agreed that the Mass was beautiful, and especially the music, which was led by a combined choir from Okeechobee, Port St. Lucie and other areas of the diocese.
To learn more about the Office of Hispanic Ministry, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/hispanic-ministry/ or call Father Bermúdez at 561-775-9506.
