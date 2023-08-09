Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

We are almost past midway of the month of August, and we can see the days are getting visibly shorter. The summer is quickly moving to its informal closing on Labor Day, and it does not seem quite possible that the year 2023 is already well more than halfway spent. School has already started, and the pace of life will change in southern Florida. Time slowly but surely moves forward.  

It is fitting on Aug. 15, we will be celebrating the solemnity of the Assumption of Mary as it reminds us of our journey through life. As time moves forward, so do the days of our lives. That movement is a natural one and will eventually result in us moving from time into eternity. However, Mary’s Assumption puts that movement into a wonderful perspective. She, too, had to depart from this world, but her departure reminds us that we are put in this world precisely for that departure. Unfortunately, the consequences of original sin have brought an uncomfortableness and even pain to that departure. However, it was not meant to be that way. The Assumption of Mary helps to restore a necessary perspective of faith that reminds us that heaven is within reach.  

