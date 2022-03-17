TEQUESTA | The first official diocesan catechist training course in an innovative religious formation program for children beginning at age 3 started in January and concludes the week of July 9 at St. Jude Parish.
The program, called Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, offers hands-on instruction using methods developed by Italian physician and educator Maria Montessori. The diocese offered two “come and see” workshops for faith formation leaders and catechists last fall.
Ann Garrido, who works with the National Association for Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, came from Atlanta to teach faith formation leaders and volunteer catechists how the program is done and how it can enrich and deepen the education of children from ages 3-12. She first encountered it 25 years ago when her son was a 1 year old.
“I got involved in Catechesis of the Good Shepherd when he was little and just discovered a whole different way of being with children that both transformed the way that I parented and then also transformed the way that I taught,” Garrido said.
She explained the program began in Rome in the 1950s with two Catholic laywomen – Sophia Cavalletti, a Scripture scholar, and Gianna Gobbi, a Montessori teacher. They formed a partnership to test how Montessori’s methods could be applied to the religious formation of children.
Garrido, who has written a book about Cavalletti’s life, said inside the Bible expert’s home the duo created a faith-based environment for children that is the model used now in 65 countries around the world. That environment is called an atrium, which is a name derived from an area in early churches that is similar to a vestibule in modern architecture.
“In ancient churches the atrium was the space where the catechumen gathered to receive formation before they entered to participate in liturgy,” she said. For children in Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, the atrium is a place to prepare to enter the full church and its liturgy. Essential ingredients of an atrium are child-size tools that mimic items in church, such as a tabernacle, altar, sacred vessels, ambo (podium) and ambry (container for holy oils), along with materials used to teach various Bible stories.
“It’s never meant to be a children’s church,” said Garrido, speaking inside St. Jude’s atrium. “It’s never supposed to be a replacement for the church, but more like where we could prepare ourselves to more fully enter and be full participants in the church’s liturgy. Which means we need to understand and be able to read Scripture (with a catechist’s help), and we need to be able to understand the liturgy of the church and participate more fully, to be able to learn the names of things and what’s going on in the Mass. So, everything in here is either rooted in Scripture or in liturgy.”
Garrido’s Christian life has been transformed as she has accompanied children on their journey with Jesus. She explained that preparing children for first Communion and reconciliation in the program is different from traditional classroom instruction that tends to divide subject matter into grade levels (kindergarten, God the Father; first grade, Jesus; etc.). Catechesis of the Good Shepherd uses a “spiral method,” with core themes introduced even at age 3 (Eucharist, baptism, incarnation, paschal mystery, kingdom of God).
“What happens is every year we’re covering those with the liturgical year, but we keep spiraling outward,” she said. “So, every year the child will have something to do with Eucharist, every year will be something to do with baptism, every year we’ll talk about the kingdom of God, every year we’ll do incarnation.” Cavalletti illustrated the concept as a rose, with essential themes in the middle, slowly opening to reveal the beauty of the faith.
St. Jude in Tequesta has an atrium, thanks to the program’s materials donated by a generous benefactor. Holy Spirit Parish in Lantana also has an atrium. Recently, at St. Lucie Parish in Port St. Lucie, a Catechesis of the Good Shepherd catechist trained in Connecticut moved with her materials, which are housed at the parish. The woman, who is certified in Levels 1 through 3 and has instructional materials for all levels, has been driving from St. Lucie County to St. Jude to help out on Sundays, said Liliana Soto-Cabrera, diocesan coordinator of faith formation, who is trained as a Level 1 Catechesis of the Good Shepherd catechist.
The recent training at St. Jude was in Level 1 for children ages 3-6. Level 2 of the program is for children 6-9 years old, and Level 3 is for ages 9-12.
What’s ideal about Level 1 of Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, Soto-Cabrera said, is that it’s for children starting at age 3, long before they would begin traditional preparation for first Communion and reconciliation. From 3-6 years old, they’re absorbing their environment, “and all of this is attractive to them because they want to work with the materials. These materials expose the children to Scripture and the liturgy at a very early age, and it brings about a sense of awe and wonder, an appreciation for the Mass and a desire to experience more of the Catholic faith as they grow.”
Her goal in the Diocese of Palm Beach, Soto-Cabrera said, is to offer Catechesis of the Good Shepherd at parishes in all four diocesan deaneries to allow wide access to the program. They’re particularly hoping that parishes south of Lantana and north of Port St. Lucie will be interested in hosting an atrium. She also is open to benefactors who might be able to help pay for the educational materials, and wood-workers who could make or repair the items.
“If a parish wants to start it, they can call us,” Soto-Cabrera said. She can give them guidance on what the program entails.
Father Kevin Nelson, pastor of St. Jude in Tequesta, has seen the benefits of Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, saying it “provides a tactile, concrete experience of elements of our faith,” he said. “Many children preparing for first Communion seemed to be missing basic experiences. Catechesis of the Good Shepherd provides such opportunities.”
Garrido added that teachers often “know a lot about theology, but it doesn’t always come from a space of having lived with Jesus.”
“What I loved about (the program) from the beginning was the profound respect that it showed the child because it’s not a space in which we’re asking the question, ‘What do children need to know about God?’ but more of a space of ‘How do we sit alongside children in the discovery of God?’ and ‘What do children have to teach us about that journey?’” Garrido said.
Anyone interested in Catechesis of the Good Shepherd can contact Liliana Soto-Cabrera at 561-775-9549 or lsotocabrera@diocesepb.org. For general background on the program, visit www.cgsusa.org.
