Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

There are really two basic questions in life. One is: Is there any purpose to life? The other is: Is there life after death? All of the speculation of the great philosophers throughout the ages come down to the two questions which are quite simple. All of the questions that we raise in our own daily lives revolve around these two as well.

We can fill life with many occupations and activities. We can be involved in many relationships with others. We can seek and achieve success, status and material possessions. All of these are good in themselves. However, on their own we naturally ask: What is the purpose of all of these? We want to know if they give reason to our existence and truly satisfy a deeper purpose. Ultimately, we seek to know if there is more beyond this life. When our days are completed in this world, we yearn to know if our entire existence is as well. We question as to the purpose of all that we obtain and achieve.

