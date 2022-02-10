PALM BEACH GARDENS | During the early days of the pandemic, the Diocese of Palm Beach’s Office of Marriage, Family Life, Faith Formation and Youth Ministry received many calls from people who were grieving loss in their family and asking for help. With many offices and programs curtailed or closed because of COVID-19, it was difficult to find a lifeline that was readily available. “The more I saw the need, the more I started looking into it,” said Beth Zanotelli, family life coordinator for the diocese. There was a program at St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Delray Beach called GriefShare, which, Zanotelli learned, offers 13 weeks of videos, a workbook and group meetings that emphasize sharing and listening.
“This program is Christian and steeped in Scripture. It doesn’t require you to be a counselor to facilitate a group, which is good. Often, we think we need to solve people’s problems. We really don’t,” Zanotelli said. “We just need to listen to each other. Most of ministry should be about listening and walking with those we are with. GriefShare does that.”
Zanotelli admitted she’s learned a lot from the program. “GriefShare is a beautiful tool for evangelization, for teaching people about their faith,” she continued. “It’s a beautiful tool for meeting someone in their deepest wounds.”
She is now training volunteer facilitators to lead GriefShare groups, teaching them that people in the grieving process can trust and share with the other group members. In addition to confidentiality, other guidelines urge group members and leaders to be sensitive and respectful.
In a GriefShare session, participants learn that everyone’s grief is valid, Zanotelli said. If someone’s loved one died in a car accident and another person’s loved one died after a long battle with cancer, both are a great loss of life. Grief is grief no matter how it occurred.
At the meetings, the group watches a video that shows someone experiencing the grieving process, and the workbook features similar situations, with questions to ponder. Those who are grieving can share their current challenges, or they can just listen and accompany their friends.
One aspect of GriefShare that Zanotelli sees as beneficial is that, even though it’s structured as a 13-week program, people can join at any point in the cycle. “There are also people who participate in the program two or three times as they feel the need.”
Patty Rabideau, GriefShare facilitator at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, said that the “open-door policy” is one of the biggest strengths of the program. “Yes, there is a progression to the series, but it’s done so subtly that somebody can come in halfway through the program or toward the end of the program and still truly get something out of those later sessions,” she said.
Zanotelli recommends that people attend at least three GriefShare meetings to see if it is the right group or program for them.
“Don’t base it on your first meeting. Sometimes, it’s difficult just to get up and leave the house. Sometimes that’s a big decision for someone to make,” she said. But Zanotelli has witnessed the positive impact that GriefShare has made on the grieving. She talked about many attendees who are or were primary caregivers. When their loved one passes, many feel they have lost their identity. GriefShare helps them find their way again, Zanotelli said.
Others sometimes find that their families are telling them how to grieve. GriefShare gives them a welcome outlet to share and get a different perspective from people in a similar situation.
As GriefShare is now offered at many parishes in our diocese, there is flexibility to add a Catholic component to the sessions on forgiveness by offering the sacrament of reconciliation, and to have a talk about the Catholic teaching on heaven.
Zanotelli’s goal is to have GriefShare in at least one parish in each of the four diocesan deaneries. Then, as phone calls come from people in need, they can be referred to a group that isn’t too far away.
Rabideau encourages anyone dealing with loss to join a group. It doesn’t matter what faith tradition they come from.
“It’s a very loving and nurturing program. It is biblically based, which my practicing Catholics certainly enjoy,” she said.
Zanotelli said, GriefShare is offered at the cathedral, St. Vincent Ferrer, St. Jude in Tequesta, St. Martin de Porres in Jensen Beach and St. Therese de Lisieux in Wellington. She said St. Patrick in Palm Beach Gardens and Ascension in Boca Raton offer alternative grief ministry programs. Call the parish office to connect with a facilitator.
For more information on GriefShare, visit https://www.griefshare.org/.
