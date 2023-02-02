Golden rose

These 10 Golden Rose recipients attended the Jan. 14, 2023, luncheon. The 14 award recipients are: Guisselle Aguirre, St. Mark, Boynton Beach; Hollyn Lewis, Holy Redeemer, Palm City; Kayla Hagar, Ascension, Boca Raton; Gianna Icaza, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Port St. Lucie; Isabella Maria Bernal, St. Rita, Wellington; Amelia Prabha, Holy Spirit, Lantana; Laura Rodriguez, St. Vincent Ferrer, Delray Beach; Carrisa Sollecito, St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie; Betzaida Hernandez, St. Juliana, West Palm Beach; Gina M. DePirro, Holy Family, Port St. Lucie; Grace Tycheson, St. Jude, Boca Raton; Helena Canova, St. Ann, West Palm Beach; Chloe Sebuck, St. Martin de Porres, Jensen Beach; and Natalie Acosta, St. Clare, North Palm Beach.

 COURTESY | GREEN GUY PHOTOGRAPHY

PORT ST. LUCI E |  The Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women held its first Golden Rose Award ceremony and luncheon at St. Lucie Parish Jan. 14, 2023, recognizing 14 young women in high school for their outstanding spirituality, leadership and service.

Doreen Recco, president of the diocesan council, said she got the idea from the Diocese of Venice. Ellen Bachman, who formerly served as the national council’s president, had introduced the Golden Rose Award about three years ago in 2020.

Golden Rose

Each of the Golden Rose Award recipients received one of these roses and a certificate recognizing their outstanding leadership skills, spirituality and service.

