Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

The season of Lent is upon us. It begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, and extends until the celebration of the Easter Vigil on Saturday, April 8. Lent is referred to as the springtime of the Church’s year and the liturgy refers to it as a joyful time. Indeed, Lent is a time of renewal in our spiritual lives, which brings us into a deeper relationship with the Lord and a deeper knowledge of ourselves.

Lent extends for a period of 40 days. It is an imitation of the 40 days Jesus spent in the desert after His baptism and before His public ministry. During these 40 days, Jesus fasted and prayed in an exclusive manner so that He could give Himself completely to His mission of our salvation. The foundation of those 40 days was His union, in prayer, with His Father. During Lent, we imitate the Lord in taking up practices of penance, and we also enter into a period of prayer to deepen our union with the Lord. No matter what we decide to do for Lent, it is prayer which is the foundation for us, as it was for Jesus.

