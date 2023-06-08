Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

We just celebrated the solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity. The Trinity is at the essence of our faith in which we believe there is one God in three persons. This is rightly referred to as a mystery. However, the mystery is not that of a puzzle that we cannot understand but of a reality before which we stand in awe. The liturgy for Trinity Sunday expresses how God is one substance but three persons. Perhaps the words that Pope Francis spoke on Trinity Sunday this year may help us to understand better this mystery in terms of the very existence of our daily lives.

In his Angelus message, the pope said, “The very word ‘God’ suggests to us a singular, majestic and distant reality, whereas to talk about a Father and a Son brings us back home. Yes, we can think of God in this way, through the image of a family gathered around the table, where life is shared. Besides, the table, which is also an altar, is a symbol with which certain icons depict the Trinity. It is an image that speaks to us of a God of communion. Father, Son and Holy Spirit: communion.”

