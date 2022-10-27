PLB Funeral 2

Carlos Garcia, a homeless man who lived in Lake Worth Beach, is pictured here. 
PLB Funeral 3

Father Max Sánchez, parochial vicar of St. Juliana Parish in West Palm Beach, and Deacon Miguel Muñoz bless the cremains of Carlos Garcia during a funeral Mass Oct. 15, 2022.

WEST PALM BEACH  |  Although he was homeless, Carlos Garcia felt at home in Spillway Park at the north end of Lake Worth Beach. Many people got to know him at the public park and at St. Juliana Parish in West Palm Beach.

Deacon Miguel Muñoz, director of social ministries at the parish, said Garcia, whom he had known nearly 20 years, was a good man. Every day the parish would bring lunch to Garcia, who lived in a tent about a mile west of the park. His tent and cot were a gift from Deacon Muñoz.    

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.