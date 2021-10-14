WEST PALM BEACH | The future is taking shape at Cardinal Newman High School.
The school, which is continuing its 60th anniversary this year, has embarked on a $10 million fundraising campaign called Shaping the Future that aims to renovate and enhance programs on the campus at 512 Spencer Drive.
At information sessions Sept. 28 and 29, 2021, in the campus cafeteria, Christian Brother Thomas Zoppo, high school president, laid out the plans for what he called an “ambitious, very exciting” project.
“This first phase will focus on the complete renovation of the North Academic Building,” he explained. “As we looked at the particular priorities that we believe to be absolutely necessary as we forge forward, we have highlighted several strategic areas.”
The project includes relocating the entrance to the school from what currently faces Spencer Drive to the center of the North Building facing the athletic complex. An atrium-style entryway is to be built to serve as a welcome center, with offices for admissions, student services, counseling and college advisement.
“We are interested in moving the chapel from the rear of the South Building to a more prominent position in the North Building to better highlight the Catholic identity that is so much at the heart of who we are here at Cardinal Newman,” Brother Zoppo said.
Wishing to improve and expand science programs, the project will double the number of science labs and upgrade facilities, focusing on the robotics program and improving collaboration with the math department, which will move from the South Building to the North Building.
“Then all of the classrooms, meeting spaces, offices will be completely renovated so our facility will be state-of-the-art and include (central) air-conditioning, fire suppression and those other enhancements that are so much a part of a facility suitable for this century,” he said.
Brother Zoppo introduced a video that featured aspects of life on the school campus and what the Shaping the Future program will mean for Cardinal Newman. The video can be viewed on the school website at www.cardinalnewman.com.
One of the people featured in the video, alumna Ellen Acosta, spoke at the Sept. 29 reception. She talked about sending her six daughters to the school. Four of them have gained successful careers, and her last two are students at Cardinal Newman.
“They could not have accomplished all that they have without the education and preparation provided by Cardinal Newman,” Acosta said.
Acosta invited everyone in attendance to get behind the campaign to build a better school for students now and in the future.
Built in 1961, Cardinal Newman High School has 555 students enrolled, 65 faculty and staff members, and a student-teacher ratio of 12:1. The school is accredited by the Cognia/Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
While watching the video, Brother Zoppo said he was reminded of a conversation with a potential donor last year. The man suggested that they paint the front of the school.
“Painting the front of the campus buildings was one of 27 projects that we undertook this past summer,” he said, adding the Shaping the Future project is much more than a paint job.
During the last 12 months, the high school has raised more than $6 million toward its $10 million goal. At the end of the Sept. 28 presentation, Brother Zoppo said two people came up to him wanting to increase their already generous pledges.
“Certainly, their commitment and their willingness to not only get involved but to stay involved is very gratifying as we forge forward with raising the additional $4 million needed,” he said.
Brother Zoppo said there were three reasons for holding the information sessions. First, to share the vision for the school’s future. The second, to encourage people to spread the mission of Cardinal Newman. And finally, to invite families and friends to support the five-year pledge period.
He expressed his deep gratitude for their interest in the campaign and for entrusting their children’s education to the school.
“Every morning, as I stand out front and welcome the students and wave to the parents,” Brother Zoppo said. “I recognize how truly blessed we are – how truly blessed we are – here at Cardinal Newman to have such wonderful families, to have such wonderful students, and to have such a wonderful faculty and staff.
“And that’s what this campaign endeavors to do,” he continued. “We endeavor to ensure that this is going to live long past my role at the school and those that are currently here, and those that will follow in their able footsteps.”
To join the fundraising drive or get more information about Cardinal Newman High School, visit www.cardinalnewman.com or call 561-683-6266.
