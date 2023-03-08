PALM BEACH GARDENS | Drawing on an ongoing relationship that the Diocese of Palm Beach has with Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, speakers from the university’s Catechetical Institute are set to present free workshops for those working in the diocese as faith formation leaders, RCIA directors and their teams, catechists and permanent deacons.

Two leaders from the Catechetical Institute — William Keimig, associate director, and Mark Ginter, strategic partnership liaison fellow — will appear starting Saturday, March 11, to give presentations at the following times and locations:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.