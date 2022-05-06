PALM BEACH GARDENS | The Gerstner Family Foundation has awarded the Diocese of Palm Beach a grant of $1.68 million over seven years to continue the Louis V. Gerstner Jr. Distinguished Scholars Program at three Catholic high schools: Cardinal Newman in West Palm Beach, John Carroll in Fort Pierce and St. John Paul II in Boca Raton.
“The Diocese of Palm Beach is grateful to Mr. Lou Gerstner and the Gerstner Family Foundation for their continued support of academic excellence in our three Catholic high schools,” said Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito. “These scholarships assist families with outstanding students, who have financial need, to be able to attend our Catholic high schools. I know that these families appreciate this wonderful opportunity offered to their children.
“Mr. Gerstner has been committed to helping these young leaders in our schools since 2005, when the Louis V. Gerstner Jr. Distinguished Scholars Program began with a donation of $72,000,” the bishop added. “Mr. Gerstner has visited with our scholars and has seen first-hand the impact of his generosity.”
During the 2021-22 school year, $460,000 was awarded to 59 Gerstner Distinguished Scholars. Each of the high schools will be awarded $35,000 per year per class for the freshman classes entering high school from 2022-25. Each school may award four to seven scholarships of $5,000 or $10,000 per school year, not to exceed $35,000 for each school. The scholarship is for the student’s four years of high school.
Candidates for the scholarship must first have demonstrated financial need and shown strong academic excellence and leadership through middle school. Once named, the scholars must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade-point average and exhibit involvement in leadership and community service.
Scholars are required to provide grade reports at the end of each semester and must provide a letter to the Gerstner Foundation at the end of each school year summarizing their experiences, including their leadership and service opportunities, as well as their future aspirations.
Louis V. Gerstner Jr. served as CEO and chairman of the board of IBM Corp. from April 1993 to March 2002, and chairman until his retirement in December 2002. Following IBM, he joined The Carlyle Group, a global private equity firm located in Washington, D.C. He served as chairman from January 2003 until October 2008 and, upon retiring from that position, he continued as a senior adviser to Carlyle through September 2016.
Before joining IBM, Gerstner served as chairman and chief executive officer of RJR Nabisco Inc. Prior to that, he served as president of the American Express Co. and was a director of the management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. Inc.
A native of Mineola, New York, Gerstner received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Dartmouth College in 1963 and a master of business administration from Harvard Business School in 1965. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and has been awarded honorary doctorates from a number of U.S. universities.
Gerstner created The Teaching Commission in 2003 to develop specific policy recommendations to raise the stature, performance and accountability of teachers in U.S. schools. From 1996 to 2002 he co-chaired Achieve, an organization created by U.S. governors and business leaders to drive high academic standards for public schools in the United States. At IBM, he established Reinventing Education as a strategic partnership with 21 states and school districts that utilize IBM technology and technical assistance to eliminate key barriers to school reform and improve student performance.
He has received awards for his work in education, including the Cleveland E. Dodge Medal for Distinguished Service to Education, Teachers College, Columbia University, and the Distinguished Service to Science and Education Award from the American Museum of Natural History. Gerstner is the author of “Who Says Elephants Can’t Dance,” the best-selling account of IBM’s transformation, and he is the co-author of the book, “Reinventing Education: Entrepreneurship in America’s Public Schools.” For more about him, visit https://gerstner.org/founder.
In 2013, Gerstner was honored with the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Award by the Diocese of Palm Beach at the Lumen Christi Scholarship Gala. He was unable to attend the presentation, so Stefan Panozzo, one of the Gerstner Distinguished Scholars at Cardinal Newman, accepted the award for him. During the acceptance speech, Panozzo said, “Personally, had it not been for Mr. Gerstner’s scholarship, I may not have been able to attend Cardinal Newman High School and certainly I would not have had the privilege of speaking to you this evening.”
The mission of Catholic schools in the diocese is to build learning communities, based on the Gospel message of Jesus Christ, and rich in Catholic values and tradition. The schools have a commitment and responsibility to teach the “whole child” in mind, body and spirit. In developing the gifts, talents and uniqueness of their students, the schools seek to prepare leaders and Christian stewards as a beacon of hope for the church of the future.
To learn more about Catholic schools, visit https://www.diocesepbschools.org or follow the Office of Catholic Schools on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.