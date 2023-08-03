Luncheons 4 Life

Mariana Lopes, left, community development coordinator for Friends of Foster Children, along with fellow staffers Jane Denny Richardson, program director, and Danielle Gifford, foster navigator, were presenters at the Luncheon 4 Life July 25, 2023, at St. Juliana Parish in West Palm Beach.
Those attending the Luncheon 4 Life July 25, 2023, learn about the work of Friends of Foster Children.

WEST PALM BEACH  |  Friends of Foster Children, a nonprofit organization in Palm Beach County with a mission to “foster happy childhoods,” was the main presenter at the Luncheon 4 Life July 25 in the social hall at St. Juliana Parish in West Palm Beach. Luncheons 4 Life are monthly pro-life events that feature a complimentary meal for like-minded people to learn and network.

Tying in with the lunch’s life-affirming theme, two speakers explained that their organization aims to help children from infancy to age 18 in the foster care system.

