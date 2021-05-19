Palm Beach Gardens | The Hispanic Ministry of the Diocese of Palm Beach hosted the 2021 graduation ceremony for the School of Christian Formation, May 12. With last year’s graduation ceremonies postponed due to COVID-19, this year’s ceremony was a particularly joyous occasion as graduates and their families gathered in the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens. Attendees wore facial coverings and practiced social distancing.
After completing a three-year course of study, the 125 graduates were awarded a Certificate of Completion by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito. The graduates exhibited a missionary zeal in sharing their faith and becoming “joyful disciples of Christ” within their parishes.
“I love God and I wanted to learn more and enrich my faith so that I can share what I have learned with others,” said graduate Maria Morales.
Jean-Claude Michel Moise, another graduate, wants to live his faith as a witness for Christ. “I wanted to know more about my Catholic faith to be better able to share it with people. When you live your faith, you set an example for others to follow.”
Patti Schwartz has been teaching with the School of Christian Formation for two years and is presently the international director for the U.S. Flame of Love ministry. She was thrilled to see her students graduate and be recognized for their hard work that day.
“I am so proud of my students. It is rewarding for me to see these people grow in their faith,” she said. “The more you are formed in your faith, the more you fall in love with God and you want to share your faith and evangelize.”
Deacon Bob Laquerre, a School of Christian Formation catechist, described the challenges of teaching during the pandemic this past year. “I’ve been teaching in the program for more than three years and this school year was particularly challenging. The pandemic initially forced teachers and students to transition to a livestreaming platform, which pushed many out of their comfort zone.”
Instead of seeing a decrease in course registration during the pandemic, the school encountered a huge growth in enrollment. “I saw that the online format increased course registration because it removed barriers that prevented people from attending,” Deacon Laquerre added.
Father Duvan Bermudez, director of Hispanic Ministries and School of Christian Formation, told the Florida Catholic that the school’s purpose and goal is “for our parishioners to know our faith and to know they have the opportunity to grow in their relationship with Jesus.”
“Its purpose is also to create good witnesses of Jesus and our Church,” Father Bermudez added. “This is our big goal for our School of Christian Formation, to create good disciples in our parishes, communities and families.“
Bishop Barbarito presided at the graduation Mass, assisted by other priests and deacons of the diocese. Father Bermudez gave a powerful homily directed to the graduates.
“As a student in our School of Christian Formation you have received a special power through the teachers and you now understand what your mission as a Christian is, to continue helping our Lord Jesus build his Church in your families, in your parish and communities,” he said. “Do not be afraid to be good disciples of our Lord Jesus.”
Before the final blessing at the Mass, Bishop Barbarito thanked the teachers and graduates. “To all of you, thank you, for your wonderful years of commitment studying our faith, learning more about it so you can go to your parishes within our diocese and proclaim the message of Jesus Christ in the Catholic Church.”
The bishop also spoke about Pope Francis’ apostolic letter Motu Proprio, which instituted the ministry of the catechist May 10, 2021, the liturgical memorial of St. John of Avila.
“You may know that our Holy Father issued a new apostolic letter on the ministry of catechists within the church, brand new, not brand new in the sense of not existing, but brand new in the sense of a qualifying ministry, a new ministry. … I am sure our Holy Father would be very pleased to know that within the Diocese of Palm Beach there is a School of Christian Formation that has formed catechists in a special way.”
To watch the livestream of the graduation, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=n90fUj7oDzM. For more info on the School of Christian Formation, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/school-of-christian-formation/. Classes are taught in both English and Spanish and are held at various parishes within the Diocese of Palm Beach. Follow the diocese’s Office of Hispanic Ministry on Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.