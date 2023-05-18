School of Christian Formation grads

Forty-four graduates of the School of Christian Formation received certificates of completion at the graduation Mass and ceremony May 10, 2023, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola.
School of Christian Formation grads

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito awards an Agent of Evangelization certificate to a School of Christian Formation graduate May 10, 2023.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  The choir sang with ethereal beauty during the School of Christian Formation Mass and graduation ceremony May 10 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito presided at the liturgy honoring 44 graduates. He welcomed everyone, especially “our graduates from the School of Christian Formation. We are very proud of you and very happy to be with you this evening.”

Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry and School of Christian Formation, said, “It is a blessing to be here around this altar with our pastor, our Bishop Gerald Barbarito, to be celebrating this Eucharist in thanksgiving to God for everything.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.