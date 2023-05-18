PALM BEACH GARDENS | The choir sang with ethereal beauty during the School of Christian Formation Mass and graduation ceremony May 10 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito presided at the liturgy honoring 44 graduates. He welcomed everyone, especially “our graduates from the School of Christian Formation. We are very proud of you and very happy to be with you this evening.”
Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry and School of Christian Formation, said, “It is a blessing to be here around this altar with our pastor, our Bishop Gerald Barbarito, to be celebrating this Eucharist in thanksgiving to God for everything.”
Father Bermúdez’s homily reminded the graduates that, even though they have received three years of training and knowledge, “Our Lord Jesus invites us to remain in him because, without Him, we cannot produce good fruits.”
Giving encouragement, he said, “It is necessary for you to continue to be good disciples, to continue to share his Good News, the same as Paul and Barnabas,” who were mentioned in the first reading from the Acts of the Apostles.
“The sacrament of the Eucharist is a good way to remain in our Lord Jesus,” Father Bermúdez said. “When we receive Communion, we remain with his body and blood, soul and divinity.”
He thanked everyone, including the teachers, for sharing their time, talents and treasures, and encouraged everyone to ask the Lord to help them to remain in him and “to go outside full of joy and to continue to build his church.”
After completing three years of formation, the graduates were awarded an Agent of Evangelization certificate by Bishop Barbarito. The certificate says that the graduates have received the necessary knowledge and training to proclaim the Good News of Christ as the church’s “modern-day disciples.”
School of Christian formation graduate Phyllis Nelson said, “This was amazing, and to me, this was very spiritual.”
Mario Miguel Tomás and Rafael Pascual, standing outside the cathedral holding their certificates, said they were happy to have completed the school’s program of study.
The School of Christian Formation offers classes in English and Spanish for adult Catholics who wish to learn more about the rich traditions of their faith. Two courses are taught during the fall and two in the spring. Participants may attend individual courses for credit or follow the entire three-year program, which concludes with the granting of a certificate of completion.
