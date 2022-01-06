WEST PALM BEACH | Mary Collaro’s life is a lesson in commitment. For nearly 19 years, despite her own hardships and being in her 70s, she has been a lifeline for people in need of food in the city’s urban neighborhoods.
For four to five days each week, Collaro boards two Palm Tran buses to get from her Century Village apartment to St. Ann Parish in downtown West Palm Beach, where she operates the food pantry as a volunteer. Since she has had several brain surgeries and is prone to seizures, she’s not allowed to drive a car. But she is matter of fact about how she gets around.
“I walk down to catch the 43 and then the No. 1 that takes me two blocks from here,” Collaro said recently at the food pantry, at Second Street and North Olive Avenue. “But it’s almost a mile walk to catch a 43.”
Generous friends, who know her physical condition, occasionally give her bus tickets to make it easier and more affordable to get to work. “They’re always backing me up,” she said.
With the cost of automobiles, gasoline and insurance, Collaro said with a grin, it’s best that a new pair of sneakers is all she needs.
Her reasons for working in the food pantry aren’t all selfless. She’s also trying to stay physically active.
“I enjoy doing it. I’ve got to keep myself busy, and I feel like I’m doing something that’s worth it for some of the neighbors here,” said Collaro, a St. Ann parishioner.
Born in New Jersey, she lived in an orphanage as a child before being adopted. Later, she did accounting work, then ran an apartment complex for friends. She went on disability after undergoing neurosurgeries. Through the years, Collaro learned the importance of helping others.
“I got used to doing it. It’s something that made me feel good,” she said. “When I lived in New Jersey, I ran the recreation committee in town. We enjoyed every bit of it, and when I moved out to Pennsylvania, they put a big article in the local newspaper about me. It made me feel very good.”
A Palm Beach County resident for nearly 22 years, Collaro has been a mainstay at the food pantry.
“I was on retirement for quite a while, and when I first moved here to West Palm Beach, I wanted something to do. Get out and be active with something,” she said.
The early part of a typical week involves preparation for distribution of food that occurs Thursdays and Fridays.
The food pantry is affiliated with the parish and St. Ann Place, a center for homeless men and women at 2107 N. Dixie Highway. Through the homeless center, she places orders for items that are available at food banks in Lake Worth and Delray Beach.
“We get all the USDA foods, and the one in Lake Worth, they get all the leftover meats from Publix,” Collaro said. “When they’re in the meat case, after a certain date, legally they can’t do anything with it, so they donate it to them. It’s frozen solid and they give it to us frozen, and we give it to our customers frozen.”
She has become friends with many of her customers. When she’s walking in the downtown area, many of them will greet her and ask what the food pantry will be giving out that week.
It touches her when a customer is especially grateful for the food pantry’s assistance. She said about six months ago, a woman in dire need thanked her over and over. The next week, the woman brought some fresh roses for her.
“That makes you feel like you’re flying when someone does that,” Collaro said. “Here was a lower-income family, and here she’s buying me roses. Really made me feel very good. Then you feel like you’re doing something that’s worthwhile.”
One of the favorite parts of her job is supervising seventh- and eighth-graders from St. Ann School who come to help fill bags with food. The students are given a list of items for each bag, and they cheerfully and efficiently complete their jobs.
“They seem to enjoy doing every bit of it. And I do, too. It’s work that I don’t have to do,” Collaro said.
John Pescosolido, executive director of St. Ann Place, praised Collaro’s dedicated service to the food pantry. He said her chronic health problems don’t “stop her from managing the day-to-day functions of the food pantry because it’s so important to her.”
What he has seen with older volunteers like Collaro is that they need the ministry as much as the ministry needs them.
“What I appreciate about her is that she has become very creative in finding resources to help make sure that the food pantry continues,” Pescosolido said.
As the food pantry headed toward the Christmas-New Year’s holiday, Collaro said its shelves were nearly full, unlike the end of 2020, when there never seemed to be enough to meet the needs. She credited the St. Ann School families that periodically donate food items. “They’re the ones that gathered so much,” she said.
Anyone wishing to donate to the food pantry can drop off a check or nonperishable foods at the parish office, 310 N. Olive Ave. For information on St. Ann Place, visit www.stannplace.org.
