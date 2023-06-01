Christian Brother Thomas Zoppo, president of Cardinal Newman High School, stands with Eileen Lewis, principal of St. Juliana School in West Palm Beach, and seventh-grader Suzy Heal, winner of the 2023 St. John Henry Newman Book Award.
WEST PALM BEACH | The first St. John Henry Newman Book Award from Cardinal Newman High School recently went to Suzy Heal of St. Juliana School in West Palm Beach, who was nominated by her principal, Eileen Lewis, and teachers.
In recognition of the high school’s patron saint, the award recognizes high-achieving seventh-graders who have demonstrated academic excellence, outstanding leadership and high moral character.
This year’s book, “Spiritual Writings of John Henry Newman,” was presented to Heal by Cardinal Newman’s president, Christian Brother Thomas Zoppo.
“I am honored to present the book award in recognition of our patron saint,” he said. “Suzy was selected for her academic achievements and for exemplifying the teachings of St. John Henry Newman.”
Named a saint by Pope Francis in 2019, St. John Henry Newman was a brilliant thinker, compassionate pastor and faithful friend who prioritized education and personal understanding.
He also prized authentic relationships and shared learning, leaving a legacy of a vibrant community on college campuses across the country.
Recipients of this award are expected to combine a passionate search for truth with a collaborative and friendly spirit.
