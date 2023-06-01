Book award

Christian Brother Thomas Zoppo, president of Cardinal Newman High School, stands with Eileen Lewis, principal of St. Juliana School in West Palm Beach, and seventh-grader Suzy Heal, winner of the 2023 St. John Henry Newman Book Award.

WEST PALM BEACH | The first St. John Henry Newman Book Award from Cardinal Newman High School recently went to Suzy Heal of St. Juliana School in West Palm Beach, who was nominated by her principal, Eileen Lewis, and teachers.

In recognition of the high school’s patron saint, the award recognizes high-achieving seventh-graders who have demonstrated academic excellence, outstanding leadership and high moral character.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.