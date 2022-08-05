driscoll

Carmelite Father Michael Driscoll greets friends after the St. Titus Brandsma feast day liturgy July 27 at St. Jude in Boca Raton.
titus

This depiction of St. Titus Brandsma was displayed at the July 27 feast day Mass.

BOCA RATON  |  Eighty years after the death of Carmelite Father Titus Brandsma in the Dachau concentration camp in Germany, the first feast day of the newly canonized saint was celebrated July 27. The intervening years were filled with much contemplation of his legacy, prayers for his intercession and a sainthood investigation.

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, who opened the canonization process for then-Blessed Titus in the Diocese of Palm Beach, presided at the St. Titus feast day Mass at St. Jude Church in Boca Raton. Concelebrating with him was Carmelite Father Michael Driscoll, the priest who was found by a Vatican probe to have been healed of deadly melanoma skin cancer because of prayers to Blessed Titus.

