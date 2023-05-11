Marian Festival

Father Gaudioso Zamora, pastor of Emmanuel Parish in Delray Beach, back row third from left, with his parishioners in front of a large statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe from the parish youth group at the Marian Festival.
The International Marian Festival May 7, 2023, featured many cultural groups carrying their statues of Mary.
DELRAY BEACH  |  The Diocese of Palm Beach celebrated the 2023 International Marian Rosary Festival honoring Mary with “splendor and joy” May 7 at Emmanuel Parish in Delray Beach. The theme of this year’s festival was “Blessed Virgin Mary, Cause of Our Joy.”

Father Gaudioso Zamora, Emmanuel’s pastor, said he was joyful and thankful to host the Marian event every year since 2007.

