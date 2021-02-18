The Office of Family Life of the Diocese of Palm Beach brings the faithful of the diocese LoveEd by Saint Benedict Press. These virtual courses help families, parishes and schools empower parents to teach both the theology and science of human sexuality within the context of God’s plan for love and life. It helps young people discover the beauty and the purpose of their sexuality, which is fully articulated in Catholic teaching. It is an age appropriate, gender specific program designed to give parents the knowledge and support they need to discuss what is often an uncomfortable topic develop closer relationships with their children.
The upcoming sessions of LoveEd are being offered specifically for fathers and sons beginning Feb. 26, 2021, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (parent only introduction session); Feb. 27 from 9-11 a.m. (fathers and sons, ages 9-11); Feb. 27 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (father and sons, ages 11-14).
To register, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=events.details&Content_Id=501766&returnTo=main or contact Beth Zanotelli, Diocese of Palm Beach Office of Family Life, at 561-775-9553 or email bzanotelli@diocesepb.org.