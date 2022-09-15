PLB Vincent 1

Father Dennis Gonzales, third from left, stands with seminarians of the diocese who assisted at the Sept. 11, 2022, liturgy, including Tommy Ageeb, left, Dylan McKay, Jedidiah Preble, Joshua Martin, Saul Guerrero and Jude Okeke.

DELRAY BEACH  |  With the family of Father Dennis Gonzales watching via livestream in the Philippines, he was installed as pastor of St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Delray Beach during morning Mass Sept. 11.

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito spoke glowingly during his homily about the parish and its school, with their exemplary faith, spirit and energy, striving to make the church their family home.  

Father Dennis Gonzales, left, and Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito hug at a Mass during which Father Gonzales was installed as pastor of St. Vincent Ferrer Parish. (WILLIAM CONE | FC)
Bishop Barbarito talks about the ways in which Father Dennis Gonzales has been prepared to lead St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Delray Beach.

