DELRAY BEACH  |  After celebrating weekend Masses in the school gymnasium since June, members of St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Delray Beach were pleased to be back in their church Sept. 7, 2023, and to have Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito bless the improvements made to their worship space.

The beautification project included installing porcelain floor tiles throughout, new pews, lighting and hurricane/security doors, along with fresh paint in the church. Father Dennis Gonzales, St. Vincent Ferrer’s pastor, said a new sound system also will be added.

