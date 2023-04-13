BOCA RATON  |  The faithful are invited to the 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, diaconate ordination Mass for Diocese of Palm Beach seminarian Joshua Martin at St. Joan of Arc Church, 370 S.W. Third St. in Boca Raton. At the liturgy, Martin will be ordained a transitional deacon with other students from St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary as they move toward priestly ordination next year.

A native of Guayaquil, Ecuador, Martin came to the United States when he was 3 years old. He was a student at Hallandale Elementary School in Broward County until he moved with his family in 2004 to Palm City and enrolled at Bessey Creek Elementary, where he discovered a talent for dancing and reading.

