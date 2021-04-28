TEQUESTA | The beautiful missionary image of Our Lady of Guadalupe was on display at St. Jude Parish in Tequesta April 21, 2021, for Mass and veneration by the faithful.
Father Charles E. Notabartolo, pastor of the parish, celebrated the Mass with Father Frank D’Amato, parochial vicar. Father Notabartolo spoke to the Florida Catholic about the importance of God in our lives and the sanctity of life.
“The Blessed Mother intercedes for us with her son. She is concerned about our society’s disrespect for life,” Father Notabartolo said. “She is here to ask her son to heal us and to redirect us back to God and a respect for life.”
Some parishioners came early for veneration of the missionary image of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Maria Egerton is a devotee of Our Lady of Guadalupe and an advocate for the image’s visitation to parishes. “I pray for love, peace and conversions,” she said. “(Mary) is pregnant, so I pray for an end to abortion.”
Moe Fernandez has been devoted to Our Lady since she was 7. She said her family has experienced healing due to Mary’s intercession. “The whole world needs to pray the rosary now more than ever,” she said.
In his homily, Father Notabartolo spoke about the history of the original image when Mary appeared to St. Juan Diego in Tepayac (now Mexico City) in 1531. And when Juan Diego approached a bishop about the apparition, the clergyman from Spain asked for a sign. The Blessed Mother told Juan Diego to pick roses and bring them to the bishop. Juan Diego put the roses in his tilma, a cactus cloth covering.
“These roses only grow in a certain part of Spain. They do not grow anywhere else in the world,” Father Notabartolo explained. “When St. Juan Diego opened his tilma, there was this image that is behind me, the Image of Our Lady of Guadalupe. After that millions of Aztecs converted to Catholicism and there was an end to the Spanish oppression.
“At that time there was a lot of human sacrifice and the Spanish oppressed the Indian people. Our Blessed Mother appeared and changed all of that,” Father Notabartolo continued. “Our Lady comes to us now because of the pandemic and it is not the pandemic you think of…COVID-19. It is a pandemic of abortion and God is saying, in my opinion — just in my opinion — ‘Enough is enough. Stop killing my children.’”
The pastor invited his parishioners after Mass to go up and put their hands on the image telling them “many people think they can feel the heartbeat over her heart” and some people when they put their hands on her belly have been able “to feel the heartbeat of the baby Jesus.”
Linda Jillson, a St. Jude parishioner, placed her hand over the heart of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and said, “Milagro, (miracle).” She added, “I am praying for Our Lady’s intercession for my stepson whose father just passed away.”
Joseph Kusnir brought his young family to venerate the image and attend Mass so the children learn to honor the Blessed Mother. “Two years ago my little girl brought flowers to the Mary grotto at St. Peter’s,” he recalled. “She came back upset saying, ‘Our Lady is crying. She needs more flowers.’ I realized what that meant. The flowers represent children. Our Lady is crying for the children to come to her.”
The devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe gained a big following starting in the 20th century when she was given many titles by the Vatican. In 1910, St. Pius X, named her Patroness of Latin America, and in 1945 Pius XII gave her the title of Empress of America. Later, St. John Paul II formally invoked Our Lady of Guadalupe as the Patroness of the Americas and Star of the New Evangelization. In 1999, St. John Paul II declared Dec. 12 as her feast day, and to be celebrated in all the churches throughout the Americas. He canonized St. Juan Diego in 2002.
The missionary images that travel the world today are four-feet by six-feet replicas of the miraculous image of Our Lady of Guadalupe. They have been blessed at the basilica in Mexico with the purpose of bringing about conversions, sanctification of life and family, and a solidarity of the Catholic church.