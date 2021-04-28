Father Charles E. Notabartolo, pastor, gives his homily on the missionary image of Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Jude Church in Tequesta, on April 21. “Our Lady comes to us now because of the pandemic and it is not the pandemic you think of, COVID-19. It is a pandemic of abortion. God is saying in my opinion—just in my opinion—‘Enough is Enough. Stop killing my children.’ “