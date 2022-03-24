BOCA RATON | The faithful of the Diocese of Palm Beach are invited to the 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, diaconate ordination of Marc Gustinelli at St. Joan of Arc Church, 370 S.W. Third St. in Boca Raton. Ordination as a deacon is the next stage in Gustinelli’s formation that is due to culminate with priestly ordination in 2023.
Gustinelli, whose home parish is St. Vincent Ferrer in Delray Beach, studied at St. John Vianney Seminary in Miami before moving to St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach. A native of Palm Beach County, he is the oldest of five children (two brothers and two sisters).
“After working many different jobs and going to college, my faith remained one of the greatest questions of my life,” Gustinelli said. “Experiencing God’s grace and encountering Jesus in many life situations led me to understand that the way I was living my faith was not enough for me. I desired to give more to God, my entire life. I believe that when you love someone or something that you are willing to do anything, and vocation is the path to that anything that you were born to do.”
He has a devotion to St. Ignatius of Loyola, St. John Vianney, St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, St. John the Baptist and St. Anthony the Great. A favorite Scripture quote of Gustinelli’s is Rm 8:38: “For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor present things, nor future things, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
He added that “I have lived in three different countries, France, Canada and the United States, so I speak French. I am also a French citizen.”
To learn more about vocations in the Diocese of Palm Beach, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/vocations/, or follow the office at Facebook.com/Palm Beach Vocations.
