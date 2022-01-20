PALM BEACH GARDENS | Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito will preside at two Masses marking significant wedding anniversaries of couples in the Diocese of Palm Beach. The 38th annual anniversary celebrations are set for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at St. Lucie Parish, 280 S.W. Prima Vista Blvd. in Port St. Lucie, and Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Jude Parish, 21689 Toledo Road in Boca Raton. Both Masses will begin at 10:30 a.m.
All couples who will be celebrating 25, 40, 50 or more years of marriage in 2022 are invited to participate. Cake, coffee and punch will be served in the parish hall after the Masses.
To attend, couples need to contact their own parish office and register no later than Monday, Jan. 31, for the Port St. Lucie celebration or Monday, Feb. 7, for the Boca Raton Mass. Participating couples are asked to arrive at the church by 10 a.m. — 30 minutes before the liturgy starts — so they can receive a personalized certificate.
The celebrations are sponsored by the diocesan Office of Marriage, Family Life, Faith Formation and Youth Ministry.
