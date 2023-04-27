Palm Beach vocation video

Deacon Marc Gustinelli is shown talking about his road to the priesthood in a video from the diocesan Office of Vocations and Seminarians. Access the video at https://fb.watch/k6uLyIW1YJ/.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  No matter if it rains or shines, Saturday, May 6, is sure to be a picture-perfect day in the Diocese of Palm Beach as Deacon Marc Gustinelli will be ordained a priest at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens.

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito will preside and confer the sacrament of holy orders on Deacon Gustinelli at the 11 a.m. Mass, with hundreds of fellow clergy, family members, friends and well-wishers in attendance.

