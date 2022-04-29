PALM BEACH GARDENS | Two men – Deacons Daniel Donohue and Armando León – are set to be ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Palm Beach on Saturday, May 14, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito will ordain them at an 11 a.m. Mass surrounded by hundreds of fellow clergy, family members, friends and well-wishers. Both men, whose home parish is Our Lady of Lourdes in Boca Raton, have been studying for the priesthood for years at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.
Deacon Donohue previously worked as a teacher and assistant principal in Broward County public schools and in the Diocese of Lincoln, Nebraska. As a seminarian, he spent summers at St. Jude Parish in Tequesta and other locations.
Deacon León attended St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami for a year before entering the Boynton Beach seminary. His summer assignments included St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach and others.
All are invited to the liturgy to show their support for the two men and the continuing formation of clergy for the Diocese of Palm Beach.
For information about the Diocese of Palm Beach’s Priestly Formation program, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/vocations/seminarians.html, email vocations@diocesepb.org or call 561-775-9552.
To watch a livestream of the ordination Mass, go to the Palm Beach Vocations Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.