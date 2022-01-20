PORT ST. LUCIE | Musician Mike Mangione was drawn to the beauty and sacramentality of the Catholic Church in his junior year at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He remembers thinking, “This is cooler than rock ‘n roll.”
A short while later, he attended an event where the speaker was Christopher West, who has made it his life’s work to explain and expound upon St. John Paul II’s teaching on Theology of the Body.
Theology of the Body is based on a five-year series of papal talks on who we are and our God-given purpose. In his teaching, St. John Paul II said, “The body, in fact, and only the body, is capable of making visible what is invisible: the spiritual and the divine. It has been created to transfer into the visible reality of the world the mystery hidden from eternity in God, and thus to be a sign of it.”
Mangione’s attendance at West’s presentation began a long relationship with the author and speaker that has led to a multimedia collaboration featuring Mangione’s music called “Made for More.”
A Made for More event is planned for 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at St. Lucie Church, 280 S.W. Prima Vista Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. It includes a blend of talks by West, music by Mangione, images and lighting effects that, Mangione said, “is meant to awaken people and bring them to a place of wanting to know more.”
The 42-year-old Mangione — yes, he is a distant relative of famous flugelhorn player and recording artist Chuck Mangione — was raised Catholic, but mostly in a cultural, external sense, he said. It wasn’t until his last couple of years in college that he gained a clearer understanding of what being Catholic means.
He felt a connection to West when they met and Mangione learned that, like him, West had been a touring musician. Sharing similar experiences of life on the road, they also had a mutual affection for the rock band U2.
After Mangione got married, he toured a lot with his band and composed his own music. He said his music was impacting West and West’s work was impacting him. In 2008, West asked Mangione to join him in a new type of presentation.
“The idea of incorporating beautiful elements into his presentations to help be a ‘palate cleanser’ and lead people to the objective truth that the pope puts out in front of us and that the church gives us, we thought would be a great opportunity,” he said.
Since Mangione’s music is inspired not just by his Catholic faith but specifically by Theology of the Body, West is able to tie in the music with his presentations. Mangione said his musical genre can be categorized as Americana.
The overall goal of Made for More “is to lean into the beautiful, to bring people together at a level playing field and fix everyone’s gaze toward the direction of continued education and truth,” he said.
“It’s done carefully and it’s done in the spirit of the universal reality that we are not made for here. We are made for more.”
If parents are wondering if Made for More might be good for their child, Mangione said they suggest the topic may be more appropriate for those 15 years and older.
But, “if a parent feels that their (younger) child is ready to listen, please do not hesitate,” he said.
Mangione added that artistic expression is meant to be a reflection of life, and we can’t understand our lives until we reflect on ourselves.
“It’s like a mirror shows us the full picture of who we are externally. Well, this event is meant to help us understand the full picture of who we are internally,” he said.
“My goal is to really help the people who have more questions than answers to feel a part of this world, and specifically a part of this church.”
Tickets to Made for More are $25 and available at https://stlucie.eventbrite.com or the St. Lucie Parish office. For more information, call Loretta Barnes at 772-878-1215.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.