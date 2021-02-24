Palm Beach Gardens | “The Scripture found in Matthew 28 is the risen Lord’s marching orders to the apostles as he commands them to go and make disciples of all nations,” said Scott Hahn at his Lenten lecture, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola.
“It’s also where we find our job descriptions, as Christians, to know the Gospel, breath it in — ingest it — and go out and live it in all that we do. This is especially true during this Lenten season,” he said.
Hahn’s visit to the Diocese of Palm Beach was a collaborative effort through the cathedral parish and the local chapter of Legatus, an international organization of Catholic business leaders and executives, who have committed to study, live and spread the Catholic faith.
Hahn, a professor at Franciscan University of Steubenville since 1990, has delivered numerous presentations nationally and internationally on a wide variety of topics related to Scripture and the Catholic faith. He is the founder and president of the Saint Paul Center for Biblical Theology and his presentations have been effective in helping thousands of Protestants and fallen away Catholics embrace the faith. He is also the author of a variety of books, the latest titled “It Is Right and Just,” in which he argues that to answer questions regarding religious liberty, justice and peace, one must first reject the idea perpetuated by secular-liberal culture that religion is a private matter.
The Catholic speaker said there is much confusion and polarization in the world and in the Church during this time of crisis. There are certain “bedrock truths,” he said, that might have been “forgotten living in a secular culture that discourages us from sharing our faith, speaking about it openly and being disciples of Christ in the world.”
“This radical secular culture is not the path we are called to take,” Hahn continued. “We can’t just check our religion at the door like we might check our coat and hat at a restaurant. We must openly give the Lord what is truly right and just—praise and thanks for all that we are, all that he has given us, and then actively take that praise out into the secular world.”
He went on to express that in efforts to be polite or “keep the peace,” many Catholics adapt their values to fit into societal views, finding themselves living their faith privately. However, the Gospel message is not a “come ye, on your own” message, it is a “go ye, and make disciples” mandate that requires all Christians to be evangelizers to anyone who crosses their path.
“Evangelization is as simple as discussing faith over coffee with your atheist co-worker or having lunch with a Protestant friend. In our mission to reach heaven, we must realize that holiness spreads beyond us, it is its inherent nature to go from me to you to our families to our community to the state to the country. It’s bigger than we can ever imagine and it’s not right and just to live it at home in our comfort zones.”
Hahn ended his presentation by challenging those present to return to Church in a public display of discipleship.
“This Lent, churches are open,” he said, referring to the COVID-19 closures imposed on many public spaces including local churches in 2020. “We have the opportunity to celebrate the holy sacrifice of the Mass more ardently than ever. When we weren’t able to go to Mass because of closures, our eyes were opened and we realized just how essential Holy Communion is. Take this Lenten journey to make a new promise, to celebrate the Eucharist—it’s really there—not just through livestream.”
Michael Zapata, a young man and fan of Hahn, shared that the speaker’s message hit home for him.
“Most Catholics, including myself, could do more to be alive in our faith. As a cradle Catholic, there are many things I take for granted, going to church being one of them. Hearing this presentation was a great way to begin Lent and I know that I’m going to try to renew my faith by just going back to basics,” he said.
Stephanie and Igor Da Silva left the presentation with their own question to answer.
Stephanie asked, “What are we really doing with our lives? How can we go out into this world and change it for the Lord? Dr. Hahn’s lecture has set my heart on fire for a deeper connection to my faith.”