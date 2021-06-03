Secular order Franciscans gathered in community, support and celebrations at St. Lucie Parish, May 22, 2021, for Mass with Rite of Profession. During the celebrations, 12 men and women professed vows before the congregation and God committing to spread the Gospel by word and example.
“The spirit is hard at work in our Church,” said Franciscan Father Paul Gabriel, parochial vicar of St. Lucie Parish in Port St. Lucie. “We have 12 disciples making their commitments to be Franciscans. These people will be living examples in the world.”
The men and women making their profession are now members of the secular Franciscan Order, the third branch of the Franciscan spiritual family that also includes friars, religious sisters and brothers. The secular order has small groups in the Diocese of Palm Beach. In Port St. Lucie, the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Fraternity now includes 35 members. To become a secular Franciscan, candidates are required to take part in a program of study, prayer and discernment for nearly three years. The professed secular Franciscans serve their parishes, spend time in community, support each other and study and pray as a family.
(0) comments
