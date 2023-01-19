Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

On Jan. 24, we will celebrate the feast of St. Francis de Sales. He is a well-known saint and doctor of the Church who, as a bishop, was characterized by his gentleness, humility and practical advice about the spiritual life. Perhaps his deep intelligence and insight were the reasons for his gentleness and kindness, which served him well in his successful approach in dealing with the religious divisions of his time and country, which resulted from the Protestant Reformation.

St. Francis de Sales died 400 years ago on Dec. 28, 1622. On the occasion of the fourth centenary of his death, Pope Francis issued an apostolic letter, “Totum Amoris Est,” reflecting upon the virtues of the saints, especially as they relate to our times. Pope Francis is known for his devotion to St. Francis de Sales and to Salesian spirituality.

