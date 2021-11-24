PALM BEACH GARDENS | With the approach of Advent, the focus shifts to preparation for Christmas and all that that entails – shopping, baking, and visiting with friends and family members.
Catholic parishes and ministries usually are busy this time of year with Advent events and activities that draw attention to the meaning of the season.
The events page of the Diocese of Palm Beach’s website (www.diocesepb.org/news/) offers a wealth of information about how to focus on your faith amid today’s many distractions. Here is a quick rundown on what’s ahead:
• Sunday, Nov. 28, is the first Sunday of the Advent season, which begins the time when Catholics prepare their hearts and homes for the coming of Jesus at Christmas.
• Wednesday, Dec. 8, feast of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, is a holy day of obligation, meaning that Catholics are to attend Mass. Check your parish for Mass times.
• Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. both days, the St. Francis of Assisi flea market and bazaar in the parish hall at 100 21st St., Riviera Beach, next to Catholic Charities. Items for sale will include household goods, clothing, tools, electronics and seasonal merchandise.
• Sunday, Dec. 12, Bambinelli Sunday, a tradition revived by Pope Benedict XVI in 2008, when people, usually children, bring figurines of the Christ Child to Mass that will be placed in manger scenes at home. Check to see if your parish will offer this blessing.
• Friday, Dec. 17, 4 p.m., taping of Christmas Day Mass at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9993 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens (see separate story in this issue).
• Saturday, Dec. 18, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Advent Day of Reflection, “Prepare the Way,” Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. With Passionist Father Junesh Xavier. Suggested donation of $50 includes lunch and light refreshments. Register at www.ourladyofflorida.org, 561-626-1300 or retreat@cpprovfl.org.
To submit an item on the diocesan calendar, go to www.diocesepb.org/news/event-submission.html and fill out the form. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance. To be considered for inclusion in the bulletin announcements sent each month to parishes or in the Florida Catholic, submissions must be sent at least four weeks in advance.
After you complete the submission form, if you have an event flier (jpeg or pdf), email it to the Office of Communications at communications@diocesepb.org.
