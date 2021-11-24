PALM BEACH GARDENS | All parishioners are invited to the 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, taping of the Diocese of Palm Beach’s televised Christmas Mass at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9993 N. Military Trail. The main celebrant of the Mass will be Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito. The liturgy is set to air Christmas Day at 6 a.m. on WPEC, Channel 12, and WPTV, Channel 5, and at 11 a.m. on CW34. Come share the joy of Christmas with those who aren’t able to attend Mass in person.