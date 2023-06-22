Cardinal Newman Legacy Benefit

Cardinal Newman High School Legacy Award winners present for Crusader Legacy Awards Reception May 18, 2023, include, Father Tomasz Makowski, left, Nick Coniglio, Dr. Ada Hanlon, Gabriel Isasi, Eileen Lewis, Christian Brother Thomas Zoppo, Larry Alexander and Pat Dillon.

 COURTESY

WEST PALM BEACH  |  Cardinal Newman High School hosted the eighth Crusader Legacy Awards Reception May 18, 2023, in Skaff Hall at Mary Immaculate Parish in West Palm Beach. The event honored alumni and benefactors of the school who have demonstrated outstanding achievements and contributions to the college preparatory school and the community. Ellen Acosta, class of 1982, presented the 2023 Legacy Awards to recipients in six categories. 

“This year’s Legacy Award winners are inspiring because of the meaningful impact they have had on our community,” said Christian Brother Thomas Zoppo, outgoing school president. “What these individuals have in common is a commitment to serving others. They have earned the respect of the greater Cardinal Newman community, and I am honored to recognize their contributions and accomplishments.”

