PALM BEACH GARDENS | Because building strong relationships is the key to creating strong communities, the Diocese of Palm Beach Office of Marriage, Family Life, Faith Formation, and Youth Ministry is embracing the “Three Bs.”
“Belong, Believe, Become is a concept of relationship-driven evangelization ministry that has, at its heart, the idea that true conversion begins when an individual is deeply connected to the parish community through committed relationships built on formation in the faith that is authentic, intentional, and accompanied, culminating in a community where every disciple is a missionary,” according Andy Baker, the diocese’s youth and young adult ministry coordinator. “The concept that we have come to know as the Three Bs is not new. Many theologians, speakers, and authors in the field of evangelization and discipleship have been speaking and writing about this concept and have used some variation of it over the years.”
While catchy and easy to remember, the clarity of the message is why the Office of Marriage, Family Life, Faith Formation, and Youth Ministry has embraced it. Cathy Loh, the office’s director, said it aligns perfectly with the overall mission.
“Our mission of evangelization is to help parishes bring people to an encounter with Christ and a deeper appreciation of the Catholic faith, igniting a joyful witness of their faith to others.” So what exactly is the Three B’s, and what does it mean in terms of the Diocese of Palm Beach?
The answer, according to Loh, is simple, but powerful and comes back to relationships. “Relationship is key to the Three B’s of ministry. It all starts with Belong and creating meaningful relationships; that is, being Jesus to others and helping them to encounter Him, as the foundation. We want to pattern our ministry efforts after Jesus’ own ministry. Although He ministered to and preached to the multitudes, Jesus focused on his discipleship team of 12. He built relationships with those 12, investing his three years of earthly ministry in them, getting to know the disciples and allowing them to build a relationship with Him. That relationship would be foundational to sustaining and guiding them as they carried on Jesus’ mission after His death, resurrection, and ascension.”
Baker continues, “Jesus started with Belong in order to encourage His disciples to Believe, so they could Become missionaries and share the Gospel. Our approach replicates Jesus’ ministry and encourages the parishes to lead people to life-changing encounters with Jesus Christ through the Belong, Believe, Become model.”
Youth Ministry
“Our ministry must look like Jesus’ own,” says Baker. “Like Jesus, we must focus on accompanying small groups of disciples towards an encounter with Him and a conversion to Him. Our lives cannot be contrary to our ministry; our ministry must look like our very own lives of faith. Our ministry must be rational, relational, and relevant, or it will be considered hypocritical.” The concept of the Three B’s means sacramental preparation ideally embraces a new relationship-based vision, too.
Faith Formation
The concept of the Three B’s may have started in the area of Youth and Young Adult Ministry within the Diocese, but Loh says the entire team at the Office of Marriage, Family Life, Faith Formation, and Youth Ministry quickly realized its importance for all of the programs therein. An encounter with Christ is the catalyst, as experienced by the office’s Faith Formation Coordinator, Liliana Soto-Cabrera. As a teenager following the death of her mother, Soto-Cabrera was embraced by the local youth community who accompanied her on the path of faith. This relationship opened her heart to draw closer to Christ, to believe in Him, and to become His disciple. This has led her on a life-long journey of service to Jesus and His church. In turn, she focuses on building personal relationships with our parish leaders, genuinely caring for their personal and professional needs. Through initiatives such as formation workshops offered through Franciscan University’s Catechetical Institute, the Faith Formation office helps parish leaders and others encounter Christ, intensify their desire to believe, and share the faith with others.
Another goal of faith formation which exemplifies the relationship-building of the Three B’s is to encourage parish ministry leaders to strengthen their relationships with their parish families. To support this effort, the office of Faith Formation introduces parish leaders to various models and practices which focus on evangelizing the whole family and leading them to life-changing encounters with Jesus Christ. For example, the Office is partnering with one of the local parishes to host a training program for Catechesis of the Good Shepherd in spring 2022, with the hope that this engaging model will replicate throughout the diocese.
Marriage Ministry
In the Marriage Ministry Office, Deacon Louis Romero works to accompany couples on their journey from engagement to the altar and beyond, helping to build and strengthen relationships one couple at a time. “Our God’s Plan for Marriage preparation program is designed to welcome couples, some of whom are estranged from the Church or may not be Catholics, encourage them, and affirm their decision to bring Christ into their marriage by celebrating their marriage in the Catholic Church,” he said. “The Office of Marriage has prepared and trained married couples from over half of the parishes in the diocese to mentor engaged couples, develop relationships with them and invite and accompany them into the life of the parish. For couples experiencing difficult challenges in their marriages, a special Bootcamp program is offered to accompany and aid them in bringing Christ’s forgiveness back into their marriage and restore their relationship.”
Family Life
The premise of Belong, Believe, Become is intrinsic to the Office of Family Life, as well. According to Coordinator Beth Zanotelli, The Office of Family Life aims to equip parents to lead their families, as the domestic church, to deeper encounters with Christ. Pope Francis describes the Church as a “family of families” (Amoris Laetitia). As parents battle the many social and economic issues of today, it is important now more than ever to support families and accompany them on their journey through the joys and sorrows of life.” Says Zanotelli, “Our focus is to support our parishes and help families encounter Jesus and the goal is to help them belong to the family of families, the Church.” To that end, the Family Life Office offers assistance for all stages of family life from parenting to raising Catholic families to grief recovery and support.
