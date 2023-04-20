Eucharistic Miracles of the World

A woman reads posters that reveal the story behind Eucharistic miracles in various parts of the world during the April exhibit.

STUART  |  St. Joseph Parish hosted the “Eucharistic Miracles of the World” exhibit April 15-18, in the school gymnasium in Stuart. The display, which has visited several parishes in the Diocese of Palm Beach, features content that was researched by Blessed Carlo Acutis, who was beatified in 2020 after dying from leukemia in 2006 at age 15.

A committee was formed at St. Joseph to obtain the exhibit from St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach and develop a plan for how the display would be available to the Martin County community. Debbie Walker, St. Joseph pastoral council member, worked with parish receptionist/administrative assistant Maily Rychcik, parishioner Jonathan Knaus and numerous other volunteers to staff the exhibit.

